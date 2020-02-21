What is Gudi Padwa

The happy, joyous festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated in Maharashtra and Konkan region of India. Celebrated on the first day of the Chiatra month which is also the day of New Moon, Gudi Padwa marks the New Year (as per the Hindu calendar) of the Marathi and Konkani Hindus, and generally falls in the month of March-April of every year.

In the Konkan area or rather in Goa, Gudi Padwa is called Samsara Paḍavo / Samsara Paḍye. This colourful festival also marks the celebration of the harvest season of Rabi crops and Vasant (Spring).

The other versions of this event is celebrated in different parts of India as Ugadi (Telugu New Year), Yugadi (Kannada New Year), Cheti Chand (Sindhi New Year) and Navreh (Kashmiri New Year).

Gudi Padwa 2020

Gudi Padwa 2020 is on 25th. March Prtipada Tithi Begins – 14:57 (24 March 2020) Prtipada Tithi Ends – 17:26 (25 March 2020)

We can say that the symbol of Gudi Padwa is the ‘Gudi’, which is the flag which is hoisted by Marathi Hindus on that day. The ‘Gudi’ refers to Lord Brahma’s flag, the ‘Brahmadhvaj’, which comprises of a long Bamboo stick which has a green or yellow cloth that with Brocade or Zari border, tied on one tip of it.

Over the cloth, leaves of Neem, a sugar crystal special Maharashtrian sweet called Gathi, a garland of red or yellow flowers and a branch of mango leaves are also tied. On top of this an inverted silver or copper pot is placed with the Swastik symbol drawn on it.

The Gudi is placed on the right side of the entrance or hung high outside windows, the intention being that it is visible from far and doesn’t miss the eye. It is meant to ward off evil eye and is a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

The Gudi is also said to be a symbol of victory is always held high, so is the gudi. It symbolizes the victory of King Shalivahana and was hoisted by his people when he returned to Paithan.

The Brahma Purana states that Lord Brahma recreated the world on this day, after a raging deluge in which everything got destroyed. Time stopped. On Gudi Padwa day time restarted as the Satyug or the era of truth and justice.

Another legend says that Lord Ram is said to have returned from His 14 years of exile along with His wife, revered as Sita Mata and His brother Laxmanjee. The Gudi is said to be hoisted to celebrate the coronation of Lord Ram in the throne of Ayodhya once more. So Lord Ram is also worshipped on this day.

Rangolis are drawn during auspicious festivals /occasions in India and also forms an important part of Gudi Padwa. Beautiful Rangolis with powdered colours and petals of flowers are made outside entrances of the house, courtyards or on available open space, especially near or around the Gudi.

As Gudi Padwa is the New Year for Marathi and Konkani people, the Rangoli is to usher in positive energies of good luck, prosperity and abundance.

Just like houses are cleaned before the Diwali festival, similarly people clean their houses before the Gudi Padwa festival. Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra is celebrated with fanfare by wearing new clothes and Marathi women specially wear the traditional 9 yard sari which is called Kashta or Nauvari and adorn jewellery. Men dress in traditional clothes.

Ritualistically the day starts people take an early morning bath, followed by the ritual of eating of Neem extract mixed with Jaggery and Tamarind which resembles the tastes of life and also purifies blood.

People visit temples to worship the Divine, perform puja at home to receive the blessings of God for the New Year, meet relatives and eat the special dishes meant for the day, like, the Puranpoli (a sweet flatbread), the yummy combination of Shrikhand with Poori etc.

The Konkanis make Kanangachi Kheer which is a sweet dish made of sweet potato, coconut milk, jaggery and rice. It’s a custom to meet relatives and friends, exchange greetings and gifts, sharing the special food prepared with each other, are all part of customs of festival of Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is an auspicious occasion for new beginning. People buy new cars, houses, start a new business, Griha Pravesh etc.

Special cultural performances, especially of traditional Legim dance are organised, beautiful and colourful street processions holding flags and enthusiastic people to celebrates victory of Maratha warriors in processions are seen on Gudi Padwa.