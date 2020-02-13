Photography Packaging is used to secure your amazing photographs and keep them as good as new for the longest time. These boxes are manufactured with the sturdiest materials and can perfectly protect the sensitive photos from moisture, temperature and light besides normal wear and tear. Customizable in all shapes, styles, and sizes, they are made eye-catching with different styling and printing options. Any kind of custom design can be printed on them in highly vivid color schemes. They can have different laminations on them besides die-cut windows, embossed and debossed effects and metal foil stamping. These attractive boxes are an admirable solution to present photographs to your loved ones.

How Packaging Helps u to secure your Memories?

Photography Packagingis the perfect way to keep your photographs secureand organized. These boxes are manufactured in all shapes, sizes, and styles with the use of the finest quality cardboard and Kraft stock. They can protect the sensitive photos from heat, moisture and light and make them stay as good as new for the longest time. They can be adorned with custom designs in matchless color schemes and can be given different surface coatings. Their appearance can be further enhanced with embossed and debossed printing, metal foil stamping and die-cut windows. They are perfect to be used as gift boxes to send photographs to your loved ones.

Photographs hold a special place in our hearts as they let us relive our memories whenever we miss the good old times. Such valuable assets need to be packaged with great care and security. Photography Packaging is thebest option that can help you in this regard. Let us discover how.

Use the Sturdiest Boxes:

If you wish to keep your photographs safe for the longest period of time, then store them in the sturdiest boxes. Cardboard and Kraft boxes can serve you best in this regard. They are highly resilient and durable and thus offer extreme protection to the sensitive images. You can either store your separate images in them or use them to secure your precious wedding albums. These unbendable cardboard photo boxes will protect them from all the external pressures. Another thing to make sure is that they are completely flat, so the photographs remain flat in them and their shape doesn’t get hampered in any way.

Get them Laminated:

Images are sensitive to certain conditions and thus need the packaging that can resist the unfavorable environmental conditions from damaging them. Like if you are living in the region where the level of humidity in the air is quite high, then getting your Photography boxeslaminated with waterproof coatings can prevent the moisture from getting into the box and thus keep the photos safe from getting moist. Not just this, your pictures may be damaged due to the rise in temperature as well. This is because the temperature above 75 degrees Fahrenheit can discolor your photos by reacting with the chemicals used in their processing. So by having your wedding album boxes covered with spot UV coatings can keep the internal temperature of the box stable and thus protect the images from losing their pigments.

Pick the Perfect Size:

The size of the box matters a lot when it comes to the effective storage of your photographs. Stuffing your pictures in a box that is too small either in length or width than the sizes of the photos can clearly damage them. So having the photo album boxes tailored perfectly according to the sizes of the images or albums is the perfect way to go. It will keep them unfolded, flat and creaseless and thus maintain their intactness for the longest period of time.

Do not overstuff:

Stuffing too many photos in one box can damage the quality of your images. It will make them tear from the corners or have creasing in them which you would never want to happen at any cost. So make sure not to test the limits of the capacity of the box but keep a light hand on it. Do not overstuff it with a huge quantity of images that it may fail to secure. It will only cause damage and nothing good.

Use Non-Acidic Dividers:

It is usually observed that the images get attached to each other when they stay in contact with each other for a long time. Then you have to peel them apart and it totally deteriorates their appearance. To avoid such circumstances, place non-acidic dividers between the pictures. The acid-free sheets will prevent them from sticking while also making sure that they stay flat and in place.

These are some of the best ways that you may opt to keep your photos secure and have them with you for ages. They can help you relive your memories whenever you want to feel your precious moments. Keeping the above-mentioned discussion in mind will help you nail your photography packaging needs effortlessly. It will save you from the regret of having lost your photos or getting them torn or damaged in any way.