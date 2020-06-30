According to statistics, between 5% to 10% of the overall skin cancers happen on the eyelids. However, wearing glasses that contain UV protection lenses that aid in avoiding this common and detrimental ailment. And, it can also aid in averting other ailments, such as cataracts, macular degeneration, and other common eye issues. Commenced by The Vision Council, National Sunglasses Day is an awareness movement that is fêted every year on 27th June.

National Sunglasses Day is intended to aware the community on the significance of UV protected lenses in sunglasses. It is no secret that sunglasses aren’t just for the flare; they are also meant to prevent many ailments. As such, SmartBuyGlasses is motivated to educate their customers on what sort of sunglasses they should choose to avoid such ailments. In this article, we have compiled an assortment of sunglasses that provide both the appearance, as well as protection from the detriments of UV rays.

PHOTOCHROMIC LENSES:

Renowned also as transition lenses, photochromic lenses change the shade to either light or dark depending on the sort of UV rays that it comes in contact with. If you’re someone who wears prescription glasses, then the photochromic lenses are for you! Whether you go outside or stay indoors, you don’t have to be concerned about choosing the appropriate glasses, since these work either way.

RAY-BAN RB3025 AVIATOR:

Aviator sunglasses, also known as “pilot glasses”, are a remarkable way to partake in the National Sunglasses Day. And, what better to rejoice than with this Ray-Ban RB3025 Aviator? When Ray-Ban’s Aviators first debuted, they were intended to provide premium-quality eyewear with fortification to aviators. Later on, the Ray-Ban Aviators were incorporated as a casual eyewear as well. With SmartBuyGlasses, you can avail these photochromic lenses and choose from over 20 shades!

OAKLEY OO9313 EVZERO PATH ASIAN FIT:

If you’re someone that adores outdoor activities, then Oakley is a trademark that you can rely on. Featuring a secure wrap-around frame, complete UV protection and a padded nose-piece that provides both comfort and a fit. Oakley OO9313 EVZERO PATH Asian Fit are a premium photochromic lenses that provides the sophistication and the protection you need for anything outdoors!

POLARIZED SUNGLASSES:

Polarized sunglasses have been a prominent sort for a while now. Not only do they protect from UV rays but they also enhance visualization and decrease glare. Polarized sunglasses are also used for the manufacture of underwater spectacles, as they enhance vision in water and reduce glare. As such, polarized glasses are seamless for driving under the sun and perceiving the road more vibrantly.

PERSOL PO01714 FOLDING POLARIZED 24/27:

Persol is one of the most eminent and prominent brand when it comes to manufacturing premium-quality eyewear. Persol’s polarized sunglasses are compact and convenient, with a folding frame that doesn’t take any space in the purse. Just place these Persol PO01714 Folding Polarized 24/27 sunglasses in your car for any day. Never again do you have to compromise premium-quality for convenience!

POLAROID P8339:

Polaroid is renowned for instant-print cameras and has been for decades. So it comes as no surprise that the manufacturers of premium-quality cameras are also notorious for their sunglasses. In fact, the first polarized material was invented by the founder of Polaroid, Edwin Land. This National Sunglasses Day, purchase these premium women’s sunglasses for UV protection.

MIRROR SUNGLASSES:

Mirror sunglasses, also known as reflective sunglasses, feature a veneer on the exterior of the lens which emulates a mirror. As the name suggests, these sunglasses showcase a one-sided mirror which shows a reflection when viewed from the outside. Mirror sunglasses reduce glare and preserves a vivacious contrast, which makes these sunglasses impeccable for outdoor activities.

RAY-BAN RB3517 ROUND FOLDING:

Once again, Ray-Ban sunglasses feature an old-fashioned aesthetic, which is never out-of-date. Manufactured from only resilient metal, these sunglasses are intended to provide convenience. Not only does it protect your eyes from adverse UV rays, but it also shows vibrant colours.

MICHAEL KORS MK1034 IBIZA:

Michael Kors has always been on the fore-front when it comes to premium and urbane add-ons and ornaments. From their sophisticated design to the amount of details, these sunglasses provide everything. Nothing says National Sunglasses Day more than these well-designed UV protection sunglasses!

WHERE SHOULD YOU PURCHASE SUNGLASSES?

When it comes to purchasing sunglasses, there are many places to go. However, we would recommend SmartBuyGlasses. Discover more than 180 designer eyewear brands and over 80,000 pairs of sunglasses & eyeglasses for the best price at SmartBuyGlasses.