Your dream car may be a car, or it may be a full-size SUV or pickup truck. It might be a 4-wheel drive off-road machine or perhaps it’s a sleek little sports car that will zip you about town in style. Whatever your “dream car” happens to be, services like RapidLoans Car Finance are here to usher in a better way to finally zip home in your favorite new car. If you’re one of those lucky people who get to buy their favorite vehicle this year, pay attention. Here are 7 tips to help you make your dream a cozy, and speedy, reality.

Have your eye on that new car? Follow these few simple tips.

1. Create a wish list

Before you can buy a dream car, you have to know what it is! Create your very own wish list of features and really determine what it is that makes that car you want such a dream. Do you want blind spot monitoring? A large touchscreen dash command center? How about the color of your new car? What’s it going to be? Once you’ve made out your wish list of features, you can zone in on what trim of vehicle you should be shopping for.

2. Cut spending

Down payments are always an issue before buying any vehicle. You’ll want to make sure that you cut pennies or even dollars off your monthly budget. What can you absolutely not live without, and what are you willing to sacrifice if it means netting yourself that dream car? When the time comes to grab that morning cup of coffee, do without it. Planning an expensive meal at a restaurant? Nix it! The little things add up to a lot.

3. Pre-approval

One of the most helpful tips on landing yourself a dream car is to try pre-approval programs that don’t reflect poorly on your credit. When you’re pre-approved, you have a very good idea of what kind of car you can afford in relation to your income. Pre-approval takes only a few minutes, and it’s especially easy on sites like RapidLoans.

4. Negotiate

To really get the best deal on a vehicle, you need to be open to negotiation. Don’t settle for paying sticker price or even the first offer you get from the dealership. Almost every dealership has a flexible range of options that they can extend to you in order to seal the deal. Read up on strategies for negotiating with the sales team at your dealership. You’ll get a better deal.

5. Pay attention to interest rates

Interest rates on a loan are important. The lower the interest rate over time, the less you’ll pay overall for your vehicle. Services like RapidLoans go out of their way to make sure that you get fair, negotiable interest rates, depending on your credit rating. And even folks with questionable credit ratings should get a fair deal.

6. Consider insurance rates

Your vehicle will cost money over time. The car insurance portion of your vehicle will factor in heavily in terms of how much you should spend. The newer the car, the more expensive and better equipped, the higher your car insurance will be. Make sure that you really investigate what your monthly insurance rates will be before pulling the trigger on any kind of loan. You want to make sure that you can afford the insurance.

7. Skip the extended warranty

If you’re buying a used dream car, make sure to consider carefully whether or not an extended warranty is in your best interest. Sometimes the extended warranty just isn’t worth the price it charges you and leaves off many things that you might actually need repairs for. In the end, you pay an inflated price for a warranty that doesn’t serve you very well in the event of a repair or maintenance routine.

Get Started Today

It’s important for all of us to have access to the things we love, and a dream car is something that just about all of us dream of these days. By following the previous 7 tips, you have a better shop of finally getting your hands on a dream car this year.