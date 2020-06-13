Making a wedding slideshow is an exciting thing. If you can craft it attractively, it will impress your guests. Apart from that, you can also consider them to be a good source of your memory. It will stay by your side for the rest of your life, and you can cherish it forever.

Nonetheless, you have to confirm that the quality of the slideshow is up to the mark. To be precise, it should be attractive and compelling. And for that, you need a capable slideshow maker. So, if you are thinking of making a wedding slideshow, you are in the right place. We are about to discuss some tips about it.

Select the photos precisely

Well, while creating a wedding slideshow, you have to be quite meticulous about the pictures that you are selecting. The pictures should be relevant to the event, and everyone should be able to relate to those pictures. For instance, you have to include photos of your family. Apart from that, you shouldn’t forget to encompass the photos of you as a couple. Also, keep in mind that the qualities of those photos should be up to the mark. You can showcase these photos whenever you are throwing a party to your close friends. So, give some extra efforts while selecting the best photos for your slideshow.

Add your cute baby photos.

It is also one of the amazing ways to make your slideshow attractive. Add some cute baby photos of yours as they are one of the best ways to make the slideshow attractive. Apart from the child photos, don’t forget to add those pre-teens and teen photo shots. It will add up some elements of laughter to your slideshows. Well, you have to understand that everyone loves humor. So, you can consider it to be one of the best and convenient ways to entertain your guests. And they will be happy after watching this slideshow video of yours.

Select the songs accordingly

Well, one of the effective ways to add attraction to the slideshows is by adding songs to them. The best way to select a song is by making a list of songs. After that, decide some specific song from that list and include it to your slideshow. It will make it easier for you to choose the best song. Well, keep one thing in mind that your songs should be energetic. Or else, your guests will get bored and fall asleep. So, select the song that will provide energy to your guests.

Consistency of the photos should be compatible with the pace of the songs.

Now, it is one of the most vital tips that you have to keep in mind. Besides, you cannot spend more than 2-3 seconds for each song. Well, 2-3 seconds are plenty when it comes to showcasing a photo. Well, there is a possibility that you want to emphasize a specific photo. In that case, you can spend 5 seconds on that photo. Also, if it is a large group of photos, you have to follow the same tip. We assure you that it will serve your purpose.

It should be short

Well, your slideshow should be short and compact. Or else, it may make your guests bored. Hence, choose some of the best photos and craft your slideshow based on that. You have to be precise about the fact that the length of your video shouldn’t be more than 5-7 minutes. That means it should be as long as two songs. If you exceed that time limit, it will be hard for you to make your guests sit on the table. Therefore, keep your videos short to make them more attractive amongst your guests.

Add video clips

Adding video clips is one of the interesting things that you have to take into account. For instance, if you add videos to the slideshow, it will become more attractive. However, you have to make sure that you have the software that can add videos to slideshows. Apart from that, you also have to keep in mind that the videos are up to the mark. And for that, you can use the InVideo video editing tool. It is one of the best ways to edit your videos. So, add video clips to your slideshow to make it more palatable.

Limit your transition

Slideshows without transition are considered incomplete slideshows. So, it is very important to incorporate relevant transitions to your slideshow. However, you need to limit your transition effects to one or two types. In case, if you include more than one or two transition effects, it will make your guests confused. Besides, it will be visually uncomfortable. And something which is visually uncomfortable cannot make your guests happy. So, don’t overdo your transition if you want to achieve the best results.

Don’t forget to make a copy.

It is very important to make a copy of your slideshow. Well, with the help of that copy, you can test it on the device where you will show your guests with slideshows. While testing, if you find out that there are any issues with your slideshow, you can change that quickly. So, you can see that making a copy of the original file is one of the most important things.

Use invitation maker

Well, if you are using slides for a wedding invitation, you can use an invitation maker. The best part of the invitation maker is that it will allow you to make the most attractive slideshow. Besides, the slideshow that you will make will be quite organized if you use an invitation maker. So, opt for this without any hesitation.

So, these are the tips that you can follow if you want to make the best slideshow. Well, a slideshow is one of the best ways to communicate with your guests and other people. Therefore, if you are planning to craft a slideshow, we would recommend you to go through the above-written points.

