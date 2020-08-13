Surfer or stand up paddle boarder looking for a new challenge? Perhaps you just want to try a new sport that’s loads of fun and a great workout for your core. Whatever your reasons, why not combine the two and learn to surf SUP! If you’ve already tried either sport, you already have a bit of a head start. However, SUP surf beginners shouldn’t be intimidated

In this post, we’ll give you some top tips on how to surf SUP for the first time. Who knows, maybe you’ll go on to be a world beater!

Get the right equipment

There are three vital pieces of equipment that you’ll need before you start surf SUPing. Those are a board (obviously), a paddle, and a leash.

First the board. And not just any old SUP board will do. Even if you have one for using on flatwater, you’ll be making things more difficult for yourself if you choose that for surf SUPing. A surf SUP board should be smaller than a cruising or touring board – both in length and width. Usually between 8 and 10-foot long and 30 inches wide is about right. The shape is important too – look for one that is in the traditional surfboard shape, rather than one that looks like a canoe.

Along with your board, you’ll need to get a paddle. The best kinds are super lightweight paddles – they’ll make it easier to turn in the waves.

Last but not least is a leash. These are the most important piece of kit when it comes to your safety. Should you get lost, exhausted, or just fall off your board, a leash will keep you attached to it. While you may think a regular surfing leash will do the job, that’s not the case. These are more likely to snap when used with a SUP. So, check out purpose-built SUP leashes. Get one that’s around the same length as your board, and now you’re just about ready to enter the water!

Make sure you have lots of space

Now that you’ve got all the equipment, you need to find somewhere to use it. No matter how excited you are about stand up paddle boarding (we know, it’s pretty exciting), it’s never a good idea just to run straight into the waves.

Flatwater paddle boarding requires a lot of space to learn the basics, and surf paddle boarding is no different. Look for plenty of space so that you can learn the basics of first kneeling on your board, then when you feel comfortable, standing up. Don’t try to skip the kneeling phase!

Not only do you need somewhere with lots of space, but you shouldn’t attempt to tackle big waves from the start. Get yourself comfortable on your board in small and soft waves – it’ll be more fun taking it little by little than being thrown from your board by a big one!

Learn to take a fall

Even if you’re cautious, have loads of space, and don’t go straight for the big waves, the likelihood is you’ll still fall when learning to surf SUP. And that’s okay! Everyone has to start somewhere. Rather than letting falling over get on top of you, the best thing you can do is learn to take a fall. Make sure to fall away from the board so that you land in the water. Otherwise you run the risk of smacking your face off a hard board… and that ain’t going to be pretty! Having a leash should give you confidence in falling – at least you know you won’t lose your board.

Learn the line up

Unfortunately, there’s a little bit of animosity towards stand up paddle boarders in a surfing lineup, and you might find it a bit tricky to find your place. Nevertheless, it’s important to know the line up as you will not upset any other surfers, but more importantly you will be keeping both them and yourself safe. If in doubt about the lineup, speak to a local or experienced surfer/paddle boarder. They’ll tell you about any hazards or dangers you may face in a certain part of water.

Respect surfing etiquette

This one ties in with learning the line-up. Surfing etiquette is important and you’ll need to know when it’s your turn to head out into the waves. Remember that priority is always given to surfers deep within a wave, so don’t get in their way. It could cause injury to both you and them – and nobody wants that!

Know your limits

While it may be tempting to jump straight in and attack the waves, that’s not always the best course of action. Surf SUP, like anything, takes time to get good at. Since all water sports have an element of risk, make sure you know your limits and not push too far outside of them. Of course, you want to be good at surf SUPing, but first of all make sure to be safe.

Have fun!

Last but not least, enjoy it! Surf SUP is one of the most fun sports there is and hopefully you’ll be doing it with a smile on your face. Whether you’re doing it to be competitive or just as something to enjoy on the weekends, we’re sure you’re going to love surf SUP.

Final Thoughts on top tips for surf SUP beginners Now that you’ve an idea how to tackle surf SUP, you might want to get some equipment for doing so. And, if you want to find out more about all things SUP, check out Gili Sports.