Bollywood is a costly industry, no mystery. An increasing reputation and climbing pay demand from stars come with a higher celebrity profile and an expanding range of acting. Nevertheless, comprehensibly.

It’s no wonder that each movie demands a high degree of dedication and devotion from its leading stars, these actors and actresses end up demanding large amounts. So this ongoing necessity also pushes stars to outdo each other in seeking the heaviest paycheck. Below we list the top 9 highest-paid Bollywood actress, who has everything he wants to do with his money.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been a star of this period for quite a while now, all with her talents and charisma in Bollywood and she has delivered strong performances and elegant moves with elan. Padukone has proven worthwhile enough to claim the heaviest number among the female stars in the Tinsel town with her catalog of bubbling hits and constant presence in national media. Padukone is probably one of the best-paid actresses and makes money enough with Rs 14 crores paying per film to be one of Bollywood’s biggest taxpayers.

2. Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood is only fitting that the paychecks will also be one of Bollywood’s top-waged actresses. Kangana Ranaut is a fine actress and an outspoken figure, and nobody can rely on big fees for her talent. The Queen sure knows how to possess her worth, with some 14 crores in Indian Rupees per film!

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Also as they continue to make headlines worldwide with many of their businesses, our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra retains her film industry in India. Chopra has worked wisely on the pay ladder with a nearly two-decade presence in Bollywood. Chopra charges about 13 Crores per film for being without a doubt the top-paid actress in Bollywood.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan still has in her the charms, which make her a sought-after actress, the much loved Bebo of Bollywood, and a still powerful Glam diva even after a long film stint. Her trust is a good representation of her behavior, which is also successful in terms of income. Khan charges over Rs 11 crores per film and still rules the Bollywood roost.

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of those Bollywood actresses who have consistently increased her star rate and performed such sparkling dance movements as well as stars that immediately stamp her reputation as a true financial celebrity. No wonder the beautiful lady is near to Bollywood’s top-paid actress as Rs 11 crores are charged per movie.

6. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

She may demand fame rather than an actress for the sensitivities of her style and fashionist image. It, however, takes none away from the famous Sonam Kapoor child as it demands a 10.5 crores fee for any film she targets in Indian rupees.

7. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a genuine actor and a magnificent talent, one of the few deserving star children in Bollywood whose talent has given her more than her father. The bubbling actress has proved her versatility very easily over and over with movies as diametrically different as Highway and 2 States, Razi and Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, and Gully Boy. Alia is one of the highly paid actresses in Bollywood, with a Rs 10 crores charge per film, is worthy of her.

8. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is indeed a remarkable powerhouse, an outstanding performer who doesn’t rely on traditional features to make her mark. Balan has established herself as one of these few actors who can bring a whole film on her own with her offbeat choices of movies and very commendable performances in all genres. The magnificent lady charges Rs 9.5 crores for each film she wants to do and provides each piece of art.

9. Anushka Sharma

The actress, Anushka Sharma has become a firm figure among Bollywood’s stop stars through her hard work and talent. For films that are as diverse as Band Baaja Baarat and NH10 in her kitty, Sharma is still content for histrionics, with patience and enthusiasm. Sharma is another highly paid actress in Bollywood with a charge of Rs 8-9 crores for each film she makes.

