Kurta is indeed one of the most stylish and comfortable attires that one can wear, especially in the hot summer season. They are made from breathable and lightweight material. Plus, this clothing is easy to maintain and looks good on every woman.

Another good thing is that there are various Kurta designs for female customers, so they can choose a Kurta for every occasion. However, with changing fashion, the style of Kurtis also changes.

If you’re looking for new Kurta design and style ideas for 2020, here’s a list of the top style tips to don Kurtis this year.

1. Maxi Kurta

Also called Floor Length Kurta, this style goes all the way down to your ankle length. These long ethnic Kurtas are made from a flowing fabric to offer perfect fitting to the wearer. It is fitted at the blouse area but loose at the bottom area. It can be worn like a maxi dress in summer or with leggings in winters.

2. Long Slit Kurti

The Slit Kurtis are also in trend these days. It usually has a side or front slit to enhance the appearance of the whole outfit. A single slit can add a whole new dimension and it can be paired with palazzos, jeans, pants or dhoti salwar. These Kurta designs for females look best during special events and small get-togethers.

If we talk about the side slits, these are not new but a high slit up to your waist can help you create a perfect Indo-western look for summer. Moreover, a one-sided thigh-high slit is another interesting way to style your kurta in this design.

3. A-line Kurti

Another flattering Kurti design is the A-line shape that never fails to impress anyone. This style always remains trendy and looks chic on young college or office going women. This style is fitted from the bust area and widens at the bottom to form a perfect A-shape. It is a perfect style for women with a broad waistline, as it brilliantly hides that unflattering fat.

4. Collared Kurtis

It is a smart and classy style for modern women. A collar shirt style neckline looks chic in sleeveless, 3/4th sleeves or full sleeves. You may or may not get buttons attached on the front neckline of your Collared Kurti, depending on your preference. It is a perfect style option for office going women or for a formal event.

5. Layered Kurti

A new design for Kurtis these days, Layered Kurti is a perfect fashion choice for modish and traditional styles. The layers add a unique elegance to the whole outfit. You can wear it like a dress or pair with leggings to rock a new chic look this summer.

6. Bell sleeve Kurti

A Bell Sleeve Kurti can be a total game-changer for you, as it can easily transform your entire look. You may have seen many bell-sleeved tops online or in-stores these days. The sleeve design can uplift an entire ensemble.

7. Anarkali Slit Kurti

It is a regular plain Anarkali style Kurti but with a high front slit that takes this whole clothing design to another level. You can wear it with pants or a skirt. But you must wear high heels with this style to elevate the entire look. Also, wear long neckpiece to enhance the look even more.

Conclusion

The Kurti is a classy and evergreen outfit that always remains in fashion. You may view morefabulous designs for women online. But just begin with these starters, as we’ll keep updating you with more designs soon.