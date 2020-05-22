Gifts are feelings, wrapped in paper. And no one wants their feelings for someone to get wasted, right? So, choosing the right gift for anyone is crucial. And to make this daunting task easy, we would advise you to go for personalised gifts. Why personalise? Because with time, everyone’s perspective to see life has changed, and now, expensive gifts do not leave the recipient in awe rather a gift with a personal touch makes all the difference.

The gifting market has been dolled up with gifts that can be personalised with pictures, personal messages, engraved names or special dates etc. Below, we have brought you a list of gifts that are personalised and can be easily availed online or offline. Have a look-

1. Photo Frames- Almost every gift shop near you has a huge variety of photo frames, but now you can avail customised photo frames online as well. These frames can be engraved with the receiver’s name or birthday or anniversary date and can be a perfect gift for someone.

2. Water Bottles- This gift can be quite helpful for someone who is not in the habit of drinking water. A water bottle with the receiver’s name on it or their picture would give them a chance to flaunt this gift. And under this situation, they will also get into the habit of keeping a water bottle handy and keep themselves hydrated.

3. Cushion Covers- It is time to ditch those boring cushion covers and opt something quirky. Gift your family and friends a pair or a set of cushion covers that have creative designs on them. You can get the cushion covers personalised with your message, photographs, special dates, name initials, etc. Not just this, the cushion market has a huge variety of cushions like LED cushions, emoticon cushions, heart-shaped cushions, etc. These are quite a trend and make a perfect decor gift.

4. Mobile Covers- One of the trending personalised gifts from almost a couple of years is personalised mobile phone cover. You will get a huge variety to personalise these, like- photo mobile cover, quote mobile cover, name mobile cover, personal message mobile cover, etc. Choose whichever you think would suit the receiver in the best possible way.

5. T-shirts- Personalised t-shirts have added up another level of innovation in gifting scenes. Today, shops online and offline offer you great customisation options on t-shirts. For instance, you can get a t-shirt customised with a motivational quote, funny quote, couple goals copy, photograph, etc. Not only do these t-shirts look cool, but they are also an insta-worthy gift that the receiver will surely flaunt.

6. Bar Accessories- Giving a personal touch to the bar accessories is quite an innovative step. And giving someone a pair of personalised wine glasses or beer mugs would help them feel special. A variety of different designs and patterns are available in the market, that will help you choose the best one for your loved ones.

7. Laptop Sleeves- The era we all are in gives us the liability of getting almost everything we use, personalise. Someone who is a workaholic and is always on their laptop a smart and stylish leather laptop sleeve would be a perfect gift. Get this sleeve personalised with their name or initial and help them work in style.

No matter whatever gift you pick, a touch of personalisation to it will make the difference. All you need is to think out of the box and give your loved ones a meaningful present to cherish them on their special day. Apart from the gifts mentioned above, you can also present a personalised plant vase, customised diary, engraved pen, custom made desk organiser, etc.