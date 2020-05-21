Cakes are a happy meal for those who have a sweet tooth. And with the change in time, this happy meal is innovating as well. Apart from regular cakes, now you have the option of eggless cake and vegan cake as well. Where regular cake is baked using eggs, eggless cakes are baked without egg, using baking soda, and baking powder to make the cake rise. And unlike regular and eggless cakes, vegan cakes are baked without any dairy product.

Now, whether it is a regular cake or an eggless one, whenever we are asked to pick a favourite flavour in any of the variants, we are confused. Because choosing one flavour would surely be wrong. Moreover, when the market is filled with such scrumptious cake flavours, how can one choose only one? So, come with us and let us all explore some must-try cake flavours, that too in eggless variant!

1. Eggless Banana Cake- Bananas are naturally sweet, and adding some of it in the cake will act as a natural sweetener. One slice of this banana eggless cake served with some hot coffee makes for a perfect healthy snack. And if you like, you can order eggless cake online in banana flavour at your doorstep for some drool-worthy experience.

2. Eggless Fruit Cake- Another must-try cake flavour in the eggless variant is a fruit cake. Well, we need not tell you about how nutritious, and juicy fruits are, and when they are baked into a cake with some cream, they make for a nutritious dessert.

3. Eggless Mango Cake- Mango is known as the king of fruits, and why not! This tropical fruit with rich pulp and tangling flavour is a must-have fruit. Now adding mango pulp (finely grinded and strained for a better experience) to a cake recipe will make a very juicy cake. Try this once and let us know how it turns out.

4.Eggless Choco Lava Cake- Eggless cake tastes like a regular cake; the only difference is the choice of ingredients made. So baking an eggless choco lava cake will bring no difference in taste; in fact, the taste would be quite rich. Must-try!

5. Eggless Plum Cake- Plum cakes are everyone’s favourite and are considered as one of the healthiest evening snacks to binge-eat. Made with a lot of nuts the plum cake is moist in texture and is quite crumbly. A good thick slice of this cake is quite filling and is one of the traditional sweets of the Christmas festival.

6. Eggless Pound Cake- A creamy and buttery textured pound cake, made with whole wheat can be on your evening snack list. Not just this cake is easy to bake, but with the digitalisation of everything around us, one can order pound cake online.

7. Eggless Tutti-frutti Cake- Bakeries that offer cakes in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and other parts of India have now excelled in the art of dry cakes. And tutti-frutti dry cake is the top-selling cake, online. Made with dried cherries and other dry-fruits with a good amount of butter this cake is moist and will surely take you back to your childhood days.

All these cake flavours are mostly fruit-based, and the obvious reason is, it is the season of juicy and nutritious fruits in India. So, what do you think is your favourite flavour out of all these? Let us know in the comments below and keep visiting us for more such cake related posts.