Flowers are one of the most beautiful things in this world. They have a magical beauty and sweet scents that steal everyone’s heart. Also, the love & cheer that blooms spread around is outstanding. With their vibrant colours and sweet fragrance, these blooms light up every occasion & also becomes the best gifting choice among people. Gifting flowers to dear ones on any occasion is an old age custom. But it is most important that one must choose the right flowers that compliment the occasion. If you are confused about what kind of flowers to choose? What should be the colour? The number of flowers is there in a bouquet or a bunch? Then this article may help you as here we listed some most popular flowers that you can give as a gift on different occasions. If any occasion is held in your dear ones house and you are unable to attend it, then you can send a gorgeous flower bouquet to their doorstep using the online flower delivery in Indore and other corner’s of the world. This practice strengthens your relationship and also makes them feel how much you cared about them.



Here are some of the beautiful flowers that you can gift for different occasions:



Birthday Flowers



A birthday is the most important day in everyone’s life. You can make the birthday celebration more joyous with stunning birthday flowers like gerberas, orchids, iris, roses, & lilies. You can easily find a bunch of these beautiful flowers at the online or offline florists shops that are perfect to surprise the birthday boy or girl. You can also choose the birthday flowers as per the birth month of the recipient because each month has its unique flower. Like carnations for January, daffodils for March, Daisy for April, roses for June, and marigold for October. So what are you waiting for? Choose the right flower as per your choice and send it to their doorstep using the online flower delivery in gurgaon and other nations corner.



Anniversary Flowers



A wedding anniversary is an important day in every couple’s life. It is a great celebration that celebrates the number of years of togetherness. Are you looking for the gorgeous anniversary flowers for your partner for this auspicious day? If yes, then the right selection of anniversary flowers can be made as per the number of years of marriage that a couple has completed. Like sunflowers is the vibrant yellow colour flower represents the trust & passion suitable for the third anniversary. Daisies symbolise the fidelity & hope for couples perfect for the fifth anniversary.



Friendship Day Flowers



Friendship day is the best day to relive the sweet childhood memories with your fast friends and also shows them that they are precious for you. Many friendship day flowers express the innermost feelings to your buddies like the pink & orange roses. With a stunning bouquet of roses, you can promise their buddies the friendship for a longer time. Similarly, a bunch of camellia flowers shows how much you admire your friends in every way & a pink carnations bouquet gifted to appreciate the good qualities of friends. So, order carnations online and send it to your dear one’s doorstep using the delivery services of various flower portals.



Wedding Flowers



Weddings are the most special day for everyone. So make this day remarkable with wedding flowers that add fun & colour to your special day. They are the symbol of good luck to the bride & groom. White roses are the traditional flowers for weddings. Peonies flowers are perfect for the summer weddings while the hydrangeas are awesome for bridal bouquets. So select the right flower as per your choice and add a wow factor to your wedding celebration.



Valentine’s Day Flowers



There is nothing more beautiful than flowers to give to your partner on this auspicious occasion. Mostly red roses are associated with this beautiful day and they are the symbol of passionate love & affection. So a bouquet of red roses is highly preferred by lovers to express their romantic feelings and love. Besides this, lilies, carnations, & tulips are also the eye-catching blooms that are perfect for this great day.



The above-listed flowers are great flowers for different occasions. The joy of gifting flowers to your loved ones can never be matched with anything else.