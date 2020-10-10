Your close friends are getting married soon, and you are thinking of how you can lighten up their day. Your mind is probably full of several ideas of how you can celebrate with them and show them support. But what ways make a celebration more enjoyable and memorable?

Here are some ways you can make it look just as you are hoping!

1. Party Together Before The Wedding

Pre-wedding parties are a big way to connect with your couple friends while they get ready for the wedding day. These parties begin months before the big day, and there are several pre-wedding parties you can attend (if they have organized one).

Bridal Shower

The bridal shower party usually takes place three months before the actual wedding date. As a lady and a bride’s close friend, you can celebrate the bride-to-be on this day by giving her gifts like jewelry, lingerie, and anything you know will make her day.

Bachelorette/Bachelor Party

Most people hold this party one or two months before walking down the aisle.

Sometimes these events are held jointly, and you can’t miss the experience! You can maximize the time spent with your couple friends and other close friends in the circle without worrying about restrictions.

Stag and Doe

Also known as Jack and Jill. It is aimed at raising money for the wedding. Help your couple friends afford their desired decorations and their dream venue by celebrating and fundraising for them in this party.

Welcome Party

This happens as soon as guests roll in town. It happens a few days before the wedding.

Rehearsal Dinner

This is the final pre-wedding party that your couple friends will not want to miss! This party brings your nearest and dearest together for a great night of drinking, dinner, and toasts.

Missing it is like ignoring the actual wedding!

If you are a dancer, you can be the captain of the dance floor. Bring the fun and creativity, and make sure everyone is having a great time!

2. His and Her Gifts

Appreciate the guy and lady for the milestone they have made by buying and giving them gifts they have been dreaming of for the big day. It does not need to be expensive, but something adorable and what you think they would love to have. Here are some of the best his and her presents.

3. Offer To Help On Special Roles

Take part in the wedding celebrations activities. With several activities that you can take part in, you can make your presence felt in the celebrations. Being one of the bridesmen or bridesmaids is not the only activity you can take part in. You can welcome guests, officiate the wedding ceremony, perform readings, read prayers, sing songs.

4. Wear Wedding Colors and Take Pictures!

Whether you are part of the bridesmaids or not, you can still get that look that suggests you are part of the big day! Take the photos with your wedding couple friends after the ceremony and keep this day memorable for them. Stand beside the man and woman for fun crazy wedding pictures!

Conclusion

Giving your couple friends a great experience when they need it will strengthen your friendship even more. Knowing how to celebrate with them on their most significant occasion in life is among the best ways to create unforgettable memories with them. Although there are several ways, you can celebrate your couple friends who are getting married, sending gifts, attending pre-wedding parties, and actively taking part in wedding activities are some of the best ways to celebrate with them.