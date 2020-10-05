Fishing is a fascinating game for everyone who loves outdoor activities. It requires the right equipment, and the equipment demands proper maintenance to perform a long time.

The fishing reel can get dirty over time, and if you keep the dirt and grime for long, it can build corrosion, and you may have to replace the reel. So why waste the money?

Just clean your fishing reel regularly—the fishing reel damage mostly in saltwater. Do not wait long to clean it after every saltwater fishing.

Materials You Will Need

Twizeer

Toothpick

Small screwdrivers

Toothbrush

Cleaning products

Towel

Small wrench etc.

How to Clean a Fishing Reel

A fishing reel is a critical equipment. It has many tiny parts with many angles, so you have to clean those carefully.

You need to disassemble the fishing reel before cleaning. Gather all the cleaning equipment and lay a towel on the surface so that you can put all those tiny parts on it.

Step 1: Disassemble

First of all, disassemble all the parts of your fishing reel, such as reel handle, bearings, etc. put all these on a towel and mark them with masking tape so that you won’t forget to assemble it like before.

Step 2: Clean the Dirt

After disassemble, take a small brush and brush the parts properly. Use a toothpick to clean any small and tight area. If you use the reel in saltwater fishing, clean all the salt with brush completely.

Step 3: Apply Cleaning Solution

Pour a cleaning solution on a tower or brush then gently rub the reel. Tight the drag so that water cannot stick at any tight place; otherwise, it will create corrosion.

Rub all the area with warm and soapy water, gently rinse the water. “Do not apply water hole or don’t put it directly on the tap as force water can damage the parts.” Said by Fred Bear of Cast and Bait website.

Step 3: Wipe the Reel

After applying the cleaning solution, gently rinse the reel with warm water and wipe it with a clean towel. Also, wipe the line and remove the spool to clean separately.

Step 4: Clean the Spool

Gently remove the spool from the reel by twisting the knob clockwise. Clean all the parts of the spool with a brush or towel.

Check all the area and main shaft if there is any salt left. Remove the old grease with a towel. Then apply the cleaning solution on the spool and wipe it. After cleaning, lubricate your fishing reel.

Some Tips on Fishing Reel Cleaning

Always use fresh water to clean the reel. Do not use salt water for cleaning otherwise. It can damage the parts.

Do not use hose directly on the reel.

Oil your fishing reel regularly.

Do not use a gasoline product to clean the reel. Soapy water or any cleaning solution that has no harsh chemical is good for the reel.

Use silicone spray on the reel as it is good for nylon rope.

If any metal parts are rusted already, apply lemon on it, and rub gently. Leave it to dry completely.

How Often Should You Clean the Reel?

It mostly depends on how many times you are using your reel. When you go to saltwater fishing, you should clean after every fishing trip. If you use the reel in freshwater, clean the reel once in a week.