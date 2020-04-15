In order to supply amino acids for the development and maintenance of our cells and tissues, our body requires dietary protein. Our protein need changes, throughout the duration of our life. The protein is found in every human body cell. A sequence of amino acids is the basic framework of the protein.

In your diet, you need protein to support, restore and produce new cells in your body. In babies, teenagers, as well as pregnant women, protein is also essential for growth and development. In biological processes, it also plays a key function. For example, proteins in our body catalyze reactions, transport oxygen, keep our immune system healthy and deliver messages from cell-to-cell.

So, are you getting enough protein in your diet? While you are counting your calories, sugar and salt intake, you also need to ingest enough protein for the healthy functioning of your body. It plays an important role in our body. Following is the list of the points that will prove the importance of protein for human beings.

1. Supports hormone production

Hormones are chemicals produced by glands in one part of the body. They help to organize activities and to coordinate communication with other areas. Instead of reaching the cell directly, protein hormones bind to receptors at the cell membrane. Hormonal molecules, such as leptin and oxytocin, perform important functions such as blood sugar regulation and baby contractions. Hormones may also promote muscle growth by increasing protein synthesis or by raising the degradation of the protein.

2. Builds tissues and muscles

Protein is needed for body tissue development and repair. Muscles wasting and other symptoms can be experienced if you do not get enough protein on your diet. Exercises such as physical workout cause micro-tears in the muscles and it allows the muscles to expand when the body removes such tears. Protein is required to repair the tiny muscle tears in the immune response. The body does not help create more muscles if you eat protein in excess. The consumption of protein should not be excessive, it should be consumed adequately.

3. Helps in blood oxygenation and food digestion

A protein compound found in the body carries oxygen to our red blood cells. It helps to deliver the nutrition that the entire body requires. Enzymes are proteins that bind molecules and speed up chemical reactions. They take a role in other things, such as muscle contraction and relaxing, and transfers of nerve impulses. Approximately half the nutritional protein you ingest every day is made up of enzymes that also help in the digestion of food and absorption of essential nutrients in our cells and tissues.