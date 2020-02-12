Creatine has been an important supplement for individuals who want to build powerful muscle and gain lean weight. You may have seen some guys taking creatine as powder, tablets or in a pre-made shake around the gym. Creatine is generally considered healthy and safe— and is one of the most researched supplements. Creatine is a natural organic acid our body that is consumer with the consumption of certain foods like seafood, chicken, pork, and red meat.

It you’re not carrying super-heavy weights, performing high-intensity exercises, or consuming a mostly vegan or vegetarian diet, then your body probably produces as much creatine as it requires. The body can make plenty of creatine as long as you have a healthy diet that includes animal-based products. But if you are following a highly intense workout session, then you should take creatine supplement. There are a lot of reasons to consume the best creatine powder. Here in this article, you are going to find these reasons. Let’s check them out –

Improve aerobic performance and recovery

There are hundreds of studies which illustrate the potential of creatine to boost energy, endurance, body composition and exercise volume, but you do not have to be a power athlete to reap the benefits of this incredible supplement. Many resistance sportsmen are comfortable with carbohydrate loading to help them top up their glycogen stores before a run. Creatine also has been shown to reduce inflammation and cell damage after intensive, prolonged training for athletes.

Improve bone density

It’s never too early to think about your bone health. The strength training is now prescribed as a means of increasing bone mineral density and reducing osteoporosis. If you are already a frequent weight lifter, pat your back. Your bones may not have their full potential if you do not add creatine to your daily routine. When taken with an intense training, creatine supplement leads to greater increases in bone mineral content.

Elevate testosterone

It’s common for your testosterone levels to decrease once you reach your thirties. After thirties, your energy, stamina, strength, mental acuity and sexual drive may decrease. Testosterone replacement treatment such as shots or a routine patch is one option, but many horrible health effects still arise. Creatine is something effective and safe that you can try. After 10 weeks of resistance training, patients getting a daily Creatine supplement significantly increased their level of testosterone.

Maximize muscle growth

Protein consumption is important for the rapid growth of muscles. Creatine can also help, though. People supplementing their diets with creatine supplement acquired substantial muscle weight and strength in myogenic satellite cells, essential for regenerating and sustaining skeletal muscles. If you want to maximize your strength and muscle growth, then buy the best Creatine supplement from Real Whey. It is a leading Indian whey protein supplement company that has a variety of dietary supplement. The wide range of supplements at Real Whey makes it a unique and versatile supplement brand in India.