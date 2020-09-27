For any individual that is looking for a gas powered chainsaw in order to help them around their yard, the Husqvarna 240 is as good a choice as any other that is currently available on the market. It will make light work of jobs such as pruning trees, cutting fire wood, and can even be used for hobbyist work. Because it is both easy to start up and simple to use, it is a great choice of chainsaw for those individuals who may not have ever used one before. The fact that it only weighs 10.3 pounds makes it even easier to use and will not leave you feeling fatigued after a long day’s use.



Air Injection System

The unique Air Injection system that it has works to remove larger pieces of debris and dust so that these particles do not ever reach the air filter inside of the chainsaw. This means that, over time, you will need to perform less changes of the filter and it also works to improve the overall lifespan of the engine. Thanks to the X Torq engine that it does have, the chainsaw uses much less fuel than what the average chainsaw does. Similarly, it also produces fewer emissions, which is both good for the user, as they do not have to breathe them in, and the wider environment.



Easy Use

As previously mentioned, the Husqvarna 240 will not leave you feeling drained or fatigued after using it for long periods of time. Another reason why it is so comfortable to use is because it has been specifically designed to produce very few vibrations when powered on. In order to reduce the chance of engine flooding from ever occurring, the power tool has a stop / choke control switch that is combined into one. This also helps with making it easier to start. The built in chain brake keeps you safe at all times and free from any harm.



A Quiet Chainsaw

The sound that the chainsaw produces, at 113 decibels, is quite loud so it is recommended that you wear a good pair of ear defenders whilst operating it. At maximum power, the cutting chain will spin at a speed of 9,000 revolutions per minute, whereas when it is sat at idle, it will spin at just 3,000 revolutions per minute. The length of the chainsaw bar is 13 inches at its shortest, but can be extended up to 16 inches should you ever need that much length when working on large scale jobs.For any individual that would like to find out more about this chainsaw, they can read a husqvarna 240 review. Understanding how to use a chainsaw is very important and so the more research that you can do, the better. After all, you really want to be able to get the most out of your Husqvarna 240 after spending all that money on it. This is particu;arl true for those people of whom this particul;ar model is aimed at – less experienced users.