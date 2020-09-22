The most common reason for drain fields to fail is if too much wastewater has been flushed into them. When too much water sits in the drain lines constantly and keeps them saturated at all times, a bacterial mat is formed along with the trench walls. This slimy substance doesn’t allow the wastewater to seep through it and this gives rise to plenty of drain field problems.

A septic system of any house is designed to handle a specific amount of wastewater. It is determined by calculating the number of people who are going to live in the house and contribute to the waste. If a household is overloaded with people, the drain never gets the chance to dry out because of the excessive use of water.

There are many signs that can let you know that you have a serious problem with the septic system of your house and it requires your immediate attention. Usually, these problems become noticeable on the days when a lot of water is used, for instance, the laundry day. Some signs that imply an immediate drain field repair have been explained below:

Drain Field Problem Signs

Clogs

If you get into a septic tank problem, the first question to ask is when was the last time you let it pump out? These tanks gradually fill with solid waste that makes it impossible for the water to pass through. When the water stays clogged, this gives rise to multiple sewage issues. To avoid this problem, you must keep a check on the amount of wastewater and ensure regular cleaning and pumping out of the septic tank area.

Draining Noises

Do you sometimes hear strange gurgling noises coming from your drain? These noises are an early indicator that your drain is partially clogged and hasn’t been venting correctly. You can notice these sounds in toilets or other plumbing fixtures. Once you’ve heard them, it is better not to ignore them as it will lead to intensifying the issue to a great extent.

Slow Drains

Apart from being annoying, slow drains are actually an indicator of a more serious problem. Since the system is facing blockage, it only lets a limited amount of water to pass through it and this slows the process of draining. You might need to call a professional before the issue gets out of hand.

Sewage Odor

If sewage odors are coming from your drain, it’s about time that to get your waste septic system checked. The unpleasant smell could be coming from clogged wastewater that has been accumulated during prolonged periods. If not dealt with, the smell can spread to other parts of the property and the clogged water can lead to further damages.

Excessive Flushing

Flushing the toilet multiple times to ensure cleanliness is never a good sign. Multiple flushes mean that there is a clog in your drain and the system is using excessive amounts of water to push the waste through it. The situation can get worse because of this so do not hesitate to address the problem as soon as you acknowledge it.

Presence of Black Slimy Substance

If you find some black slimy substance present above the septic tank or the field lines, that is another red flag that you need to call a professional to address the problem. Before the problem gets worse and you have to spend a fortune to make things right, it is better to deal with the situation as soon as you can.

Wet Spots in the Yard

Apart from the obvious soggy areas in the yard, look out for the places where the grass is greener or denser. Usually, the water from the septic system stays hidden below the surface. But, if more water is being clogged, you can even find the presence of water puddles in the yard. This means that the leach field can no longer handle water and the issue requires rectification.

Water Seeping Back through the Drains

One of the worst drain field disasters is when the water seeps back through the system. Not only is it disgusting but it can cause significant damage to the structure of your house as well. Before the situation comes to this point, it is better to keep an eye on the early signs and tackle the situation before it gets worse.

How to Prevent a Septic Tank Failure?

Routine Maintenance

It is important that you keep an eye on the septic system of your house and take an action as soon as you spot any sign of a septic problem. Schedule a septic system pumping and maintenance every three to five years to ensure that there is no problem with it. Lack of maintenance can give rise to multiple issues and the repair can cost you a lot more.

Professional Help

If you have found any problem with the system, instead of ignoring it for long periods or dealing with it on your own, it is better to call someone more informed about the job. The professionals are well aware of the possible problems with the system and would know how to address them in the best way and in the least time.

Controlling the Amount of Wastewater

Running toilets and constantly dripping faucets can wreak havoc on the septic system and all its parts. Abnormal usage of water can overburden the system and make it difficult for the wastewater to pass through the drains. The capacity of the septic system depends on the size of the house and the number of occupants in it. Make sure to divide the laundry days and ask your family members to use the water moderately.

Taking Care of the Drain Field Pipes

Your septic system is strong enough to endure maximum pressure but your drain field pipes may suffer. If there is excessive foot traffic over the field or even vehicles moving, it can cause significant damage to the pipes underneath. Therefore, it is necessary to protect the surface so that the pipes have a longer life. One can rely on used concrete forms for sale to strengthen the surface so that the pipes remain safe.

The Bottom Line

Ignoring the signs of the septic problem can lead to some serious consequences and can cause damage to your house as well as your wallet. The costs that you would have to incur include replacing the costly leach field, repairing parts of the house that have been affected by the leakage, and substitute items that have been severely damaged.

On top of all this, get ready to face a never-ending battle with the mold and mildew if the sewage has infiltrated your house. You’ll be faced with one issue or the other occasionally costing you a lot of your time and money. Not to forget the stress that comes with it.

If not managed properly, your septic system can turn into an expensive liability. It would be wise to let the professionals maintain it so that all the problems and concerns are addressed at the right time. Get the system serviced and pumped every three years and you are not going to face any issue for a really long time.