Most new launches talk about future growth in vague terms. Very few are next to a multi-billion-dollar project that you can already see on the ground, moving forward year by year. In Novena, that project is Health City Novena. It’s slowly turning the area into one of Singapore’s most important centres for healthcare, education and research, and it will shape the area for decades.

That’s the backdrop for Serra Residences. The freehold tower at 7 Bassein Road is close to the growing Health City Novena, just eight minutes on foot from Novena MRT, and near the lifestyle hub planned at 2 Moulmein Road. For buyers who want freehold ownership in an area that’s becoming more and more important, the location works well today and looks good for the future.

How Health City Novena adds convenience and long-term value

Health City Novena isn’t just an idea on a planning map. It’s a large development that brings hospitals, schools and research centres together in one area. Living nearby gives you everyday convenience, and areas that get this kind of big investment tend to stay in focus for years.

Most new launches near big developments still come with 99-year leases. Here, every home is freehold. There’s no lease running down, so owners can benefit from the area’s growth without worrying about their property losing value as the years pass.

The North-South Line station already connects you to Orchard, the CBD and the north. As more doctors, nurses and support staff move into the area, the same short walk will keep commuting and weekend trips easy.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital are part of the wider medical area. They’ve been here a long time, so Health City Novena is building on Novena’s healthcare history, not starting from scratch.

Expected around 2027, it should bring new places to eat, shop and relax into the area. That will make daily life easier for people who live and work near the growing medical hub.

The single 28-storey tower keeps the number of units low. In an area attracting this much attention, limited supply helps the project stay exclusive even as the area around it gets busier.

A swimming pool, sun deck, clubhouse, tennis court and sky terrace give residents places to relax without leaving home. They’ll be handy for households connected to the medical and research work nearby.

The project has BCA Green Mark certification and includes EV charging lots and bicycle parking. These suit buyers who want green features and everyday practicality in a central, changing location.

Layouts go from two bedrooms plus a study to five-bedroom units and penthouses. Medical professionals, young families and people planning to stay long term can all find a freehold home that suits them in the same tower.

Schools within one kilometre

St Joseph’s Institution Junior and Hong Wen Primary are both within one kilometre. That gives families another practical reason to consider living in this changing part of District 11.

How this Health City location compares with One Chuan Grove

Serra’s main strength is freehold tenure, plus being right next to Health City Novena and an eight-minute walk from Novena MRT. With 133 units, a full set of facilities and the upcoming convenience of the 2 Moulmein Road hub, it offers a permanent home in an area that’s clearly growing in medical importance.

One Chuan Grove takes a different path. It’s a 99-year leasehold project of about 1,050 units in five towers in District 19, built by Sing Holdings and Sunway. It focuses on size, family convenience and transport, with a childcare centre and shops on site and Lorong Chuan MRT on the Circle Line about four minutes away. Its appeal comes from a settled suburb and good schools nearby, not freehold ownership or a big medical hub next door.

One project puts freehold homes next to a major medical and research project in a busier central area. The other puts a big estate full of facilities in a quiet residential suburb, on a leasehold title. Buyers who want ownership with no lease running down and a direct link to Health City Novena’s growth will find Serra a better match. Those who would rather have more facilities, more unit sizes and an easy Circle Line commute may prefer One Chuan Grove. Both are well planned. They’re just part of very different growth stories.

Keeping the timeline in perspective

Big projects take time, and dates can change. Health City Novena is moving towards about 2030, and the 2 Moulmein Road lifestyle hub is expected around 2027, but plans like these can shift. It’s sensible to check the latest official updates before you decide, and to treat the nearby developments as a bonus, not a guarantee.

Living near a medical hub can also have downsides, like more traffic and activity at certain times. Visit on a weekday morning to see how busy the streets around the site really are.

Conclusion

The Serra Residences puts a small number of freehold homes next to one of Singapore’s biggest medical and research projects. The eight-minute walk to Novena MRT, the well-known hospitals nearby and the upcoming lifestyle hub at 2 Moulmein Road make daily life practical while Health City Novena continues to grow.

For buyers who want to own a home for good in an area that’s clearly growing in importance, the mix of freehold tenure, a small number of units and a real location advantage offers a rare balance of convenience now and value later in District 11.

In short, the location gives you convenience now and room for growth later. Just make sure you check the details and visit the area at different times before you decide.

Hospitals bring jobs, and jobs bring tenants. That simple idea explains a lot of the interest in this part of Novena. But simple doesn’t mean guaranteed.