The Andhra Pradesh government launched the NTR housing scheme in 2016 as a housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This scheme aims to construct more than 4 lakh homes for the underprivileged in both urban and rural areas of the state. By November 2019, NTR had financed the construction of more than 1 lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh.

Such housing schemes offer substantial assistance to prospective homeowners hailing from the economically underprivileged classes of the demography. However, the benefits are provided only to individuals who meet certain eligibility criteria. One needs to understand whether they qualify under this scheme, as well as other details, starting with its objectives.

Goals of the AP NTR scheme

As stated previously, the NTR scheme is part of the PMAY, and its goals are similar to that of the nation-wide housing scheme. These include –

Providing affordable housing to individuals/families classified under low income groups.

Provide financing solutions for the reconstruction of existing properties.

Also Read: 7 Vital Factors Affecting FDI in Real Estate

Eligibility criteria for NTR housing scheme

Applicants must assess whether he/she is eligible for the subsidies under the NTR housing scheme. Financial institutions and lenders take into consideration the following factors to determine whether an applicant fulfils the minimum requirements enforced under this plan.

Applicants must be residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants must hold either a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card or a white ration card.

Applicants must not be beneficiaries of the NTR or any other housing scheme introduced by the Government of India.

Those who meet all three of the above mentioned factors can avail home loans at subsidised interest rates and reduce their repayment burden by a considerable margin. Keep in mind that only a handful of reputed financial institutions are registered under the NTR affordable housing scheme.

Documents necessary to be eligible for the scheme

An individual who wants to avail this housing scheme needs to arrange the following documents.

Details regarding the applicant’s housing, including any home he/she owns anywhere else in India. Additionally, one must also submit documents about the number of rooms, dimensions, and other features of the house for which he/she want to apply for the NTR scheme.

Proof of residence, which should include both the permanent address proof and current address proof, if both are different.

Income proof of both the applicant and his/her family.

Bank account details, along with branch name and account number.

Identity proof documents, which can include Voter ID, Aadhaar card, and other Government-issued documents.

Age proof of each family member.

Apart from these, an applicant must also keep track of all the documents needed for a home loan to ensure a smooth approval process.

Subsidies under the AP NTR plan

Another important aspect to understand is how this credit linked subsidy scheme works. Listed below are the subsidies that an eligible applicant can avail through this scheme.

General caste beneficiaries can avail subsidies of up to Rs.1.5 lakh.

Individuals belonging to SC/ST can avail subsidies of up to Rs.2 lakh.

Those who are eligible under NTR PMAY Urban plan can avail subsidies of up to Rs.2.5 lakh.

Application process for AP NTR scheme

For a simple and hassle-free application, interested and eligible individuals should follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit http://pmaymis.gov.in/

Create an account and log in with your credentials.

After logging in, select ‘Citizen Assessment.’

Opt from either ‘Benefits Under other 3 Components’ or ‘For Slum Dwellers.’

Enter your Aadhaar details.

After you enter your Aadhaar information, you will be redirected to the application page.

Enter the relevant information on this form and save the application.

After verification of details, an applicant will be notified of approval/rejection through email.

Applicants should know the above-listed factors about the NTR housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh. An informed applicant is more likely to gain approval allowing him/her to avail the range of benefits offered under the scheme. Whether they reside in urban centres or villages, this ‘Housing for All’ scheme can help individuals gain access to better living conditions at a subsidised financial outgo.