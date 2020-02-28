2019 is now drawing to a close and 2020 is fast approaching. If you wanted to adorn your home with the best of the appliances in 2020, then you will find this post useful.

A modern home needs smart appliances such as washing machines and televisions so that the lives of the inhabitants are comfortable. There are many appliances models across brands that may make your buying decisions tough in 2020.

Read on, and we will showcase the best of appliances such as washing machines and televisions. This way, you will be able to compare the best models and buy the best ones. Explore more!

List of best washing machines to buy in 2020

LG 6.5 Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Semi automatic top load

Capacity – 6.5 Kg

Max spin speed – 1000 RPM

Plastic tub

Roller jet pulsator wash

This model from LG washing machine you can bring home at around Rs.11,000.

LG 6.5 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Fully automatic top load

Capacity – 6.5 Kg

Max spin speed – 740 RPM

Stainless steel

Punch + 3 pulsator wash

The cost of this LG washing machine is Fully Automatic Washing Machine in India, the price is around Rs.18,5000.

Onida 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Fully automatic top load

Capacity – 6.2 Kg

Max spin speed – 700 RPM

Stainless steel tub

Pulsator wash

Digital display supported

10 wash programs

Lint filter supported

The price of this Onida washing machine in India is around Rs.11,300.

Best televisions that you can buy in 2020

Samsung Series 4 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV

HD Ready 32 Inch 1366 x 768 pixels

10 W speaker output

50 Hz refresh rate

2 HDMI ports

1 USB port

7 in 1 feature

This model from Samsung television in India you can buy at around Rs.15,000.

Sony Bravia 32 Inch Full HD LED Smart TV

Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels 32 inch screen

20 W speaker output

50 Hz refresh rate

2 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Linux based Operating System

Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other apps on a large screen TV

You can buy this Sony television in India at around Rs.34,000.

Lloyd Clara 43 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV

Ultra HD 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels

30 W speaker output

50 Hz refresh rate

A grade panel

4 x HDMI ports

2 x USB ports

The cost of this Lloyd TV in India at around Rs.32,000.

MI LED Smart TV 4A 40 Inch TV

Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels 40 Inch screen

20 W speaker output

60 Hz refresh rate

3 HDMI ports

2 USB ports

Android Operating System

You can buy this MI TV in India at around Rs.18,000.

You are now aware of the best of the modern yet basic appliances models across leading brands that you can compare and then make a buying decision.