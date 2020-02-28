2019 is now drawing to a close and 2020 is fast approaching. If you wanted to adorn your home with the best of the appliances in 2020, then you will find this post useful.
A modern home needs smart appliances such as washing machines and televisions so that the lives of the inhabitants are comfortable. There are many appliances models across brands that may make your buying decisions tough in 2020.
Read on, and we will showcase the best of appliances such as washing machines and televisions. This way, you will be able to compare the best models and buy the best ones. Explore more!
List of best washing machines to buy in 2020
- LG 6.5 Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
- Semi automatic top load
- Capacity – 6.5 Kg
- Max spin speed – 1000 RPM
- Plastic tub
- Roller jet pulsator wash
This model from LG washing machine you can bring home at around Rs.11,000.
- LG 6.5 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
- Fully automatic top load
- Capacity – 6.5 Kg
- Max spin speed – 740 RPM
- Stainless steel
- Punch + 3 pulsator wash
The cost of this LG washing machine is Fully Automatic Washing Machine in India, the price is around Rs.18,5000.
- Onida 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
- Fully automatic top load
- Capacity – 6.2 Kg
- Max spin speed – 700 RPM
- Stainless steel tub
- Pulsator wash
- Digital display supported
- 10 wash programs
- Lint filter supported
The price of this Onida washing machine in India is around Rs.11,300.
Best televisions that you can buy in 2020
- Samsung Series 4 32 Inch HD Ready LED Smart TV
- HD Ready 32 Inch 1366 x 768 pixels
- 10 W speaker output
- 50 Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 USB port
- 7 in 1 feature
This model from Samsung television in India you can buy at around Rs.15,000.
- Sony Bravia 32 Inch Full HD LED Smart TV
- Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels 32 inch screen
- 20 W speaker output
- 50 Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Linux based Operating System
- Enjoy Netflix, YouTube and other apps on a large screen TV
You can buy this Sony television in India at around Rs.34,000.
- Lloyd Clara 43 Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV
- Ultra HD 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels
- 30 W speaker output
- 50 Hz refresh rate
- A grade panel
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports
The cost of this Lloyd TV in India at around Rs.32,000.
- MI LED Smart TV 4A 40 Inch TV
- Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels 40 Inch screen
- 20 W speaker output
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- 3 HDMI ports
- 2 USB ports
- Android Operating System
You can buy this MI TV in India at around Rs.18,000.
You are now aware of the best of the modern yet basic appliances models across leading brands that you can compare and then make a buying decision.
