The top Kodi add-on listing may always be changing as there is a constant rise and fall on this category. Many sporting enthusiasts across the globe are searching for live streaming of various sports events through Kodi. There are specialized Kodi add-ons that are available to pair with Kodi TV box to stream sports content.

While using an add-on, it is also suggested to use a good VPN, which will help ensure your security and privacy. Without much ado, here are the best options in Kodi addons, their corresponding repository, and URL for you to connect to it directly.

RELATED POSTS The Emerging Trend Of Online Fantasy Games In The Last Decade

Best Kodi Sports Addons

Name of the Kodi sports addon Repository URL Rising Tides Mullafabz http://mullafabz.xyz/Repository/ Sport 365 Bugatsinho http://bugatsinho.github.io/repo/ Torque Ezzer Macs http://ezzer-mac.com/repo Alpha Quadrant Diamond http://repo.rubyjewelwizard.com/ The End-Zone Grindhouse http://grindhousekodi.tk/repo Temp-TV Tempest/Temp TV https://tempest0580.github.io/ The Loop Loop http://loopaddon.uk/loop/ The Crew Crew Repository https://team-crew.github.io/ Sportowa TV Mbebe http://mbebe.github.io/blomqvist Sports Zig Cy4Root https://cy4root2.github.io/zip/ Strike’s AllSportz Recaps Rocks http://www.rockodi.com

Each of these has its benefits and drawbacks. Rising Tides is a live sports IPTV addon, and The Loop is one that is steadily updated from time to time. Another best sports Kodi addons like TEMP TV and Alpha Quadrant Sports comes with a lot of categories and subsections. Sportowa TV is an international sports addon for Kodi, and Sport 365 Live helps in streaming live content.

Best Free Torrenting Vpns

If you are active in torrenting, you may have heard of P2P, BitTorrent, peers, seeders, etc. You may also be knowing that torrenting comes with a certain amount of risk associated with it. This is where the use of a good VPN becomes essential for torrenters.

Further, we will discuss some of the top VPNs that will help protect your online privacy and security while torrenting. These virtual private networks are tested and found to be apt for secured torrenting.

Best Vpns For Torrenting

Nord VPN

NordVPN comes with all features for safe and anonymous torrenting. They follow a zero-log policy, and with 256-bit encryption, there is no scope of an IP leak. It can help to bypass any geo-restriction of content and offers unlimited traffic also.

Surfshark

Surfshark is another best free VPN for torrenting, which maintains dedicated servers for P2P and also consists of the best available security features. Guaranteeing no IP leakage, they maintain a zero-log policy too.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost also features specialized torrenting servers for P2P. It is considered one of the most convenient torrenting VPN options, which can also bypass any geo-restrictions.

ZenMate

This VPN comes with only lesser individual settings than other VPNs we discussed. However, it has everything needed for torrenters with a zero-log policy and the ability to bypass any geo-blocking of content.

Some other free popular torrenting VPN options are Hola VPN, Hoxx VPN, Proxy Master, Thunder VPN (proxy), Express VPN, Freemium VPN, etc.

When it comes to choosing Kodi sports add-on, you should browse various options and choose the best based on your preference of sporting content and features.