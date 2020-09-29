Games are not just good for our health, they are good for our mind and soul also. Games help you achieve good mental and physical health. Because of the health benefits of games, a very special position is given, to sports in the culture of Gujarat. Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ankita Raina, and Harmeet Desai are the most famous Gujarati sportsperson that is known globally. Cricket, Kho-kho, badminton, football, kabaddi and Table-Tennis are the most common games that are played in Gujarat. In order to encourage this culture, Gujarat Government organizes Khel Mahakumbh every year, since 2010. Under the leadership of The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, who was also the chief minister of Gujarat a big sporting event called ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ (KMK) was initiated in 2010. Khel India was nationally launched and Khel Mahakumbh was initiated as the basis for the project by the Indian Central Government.

The event lasts for a month every year. Anyone can show his talents and hard work by participating in Khel Mahakumbh. It not only provides sportspeople with a platform but also allows the players to have a friendly but competitive environment. Playing games increases the competitive spirit in a person and also encourages holistic development. As there are no age limitations, people of all ages can participate in it. It starts at the panchayat level and passes to Taluka and district level thereafter. Then all the winners participate at national level competitions. This sports event provides equal opportunity to everyone.

Every year 3 million sports enthusiasts participate in this event. The best performers get benefits under various schemes run by Sports Authority of Gujarat, Shaktidoot, Khel Pratibha Puraskar, District Level Sports School (DLSS), Khele Gujarat Summer Coaching Camp, Centre of Excellence (COE), In school Program, Mahila Puraskar, etc. Special Khel Mahakumbh is also organized for the physically challenged players, in which over 35.000 players compete with cash prizes more than ₹5 Crore.

Bifurcation of age groups

Under 9 Boys/ Girls

Under 11 Boys/ Girls

Under 14 Boys/ Girls

Under 17 Boys/ Girls

Above 40 Veterans Men/ Women

Above 60 Veterans Men/ Women

Open Age Group

Khel Mahakumbh Schedule

This year, Khel Mahakumbh is scheduled to be organized from 30th September to 3rd December 2020. These are the dates released officially by Khel Mahakumbh website managed by the Government of Gujarat. You can visit the official website of Khel Mahakumbh (www.khelmahakumbh.org) and check the schedule of the entire event and get more details. All interested sportsperson from Gujarat are invited to participate in this massive sports event. This event is organized every year to encourage people who want to start their career in sports.

Games that you can play in Khel Mahakumbh 2020

A vast number of games are played inKhel Mahakumbh. Following is the list of the games that you can choose from –

Archery

Athletics

Khel Mahakumbh Basketball

Badminton

Khel Mahakumbh Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Yoga

Artistic Skating

Khel Mahakumbh Handball

Hockey

Volleyball

Wrestling

Weight Lifting

Khel Mahakumbh Kho Kho

Shooting Ball

Skating

Swimming

Shooting

Cycling

Boxing

There are many more new games to be played in Khel Mahakumbh. If you are good at playing any of above-shared games, then you should definitely participate in Khel Mahakumbh. It is a big opportunity to kick start your sporting career. This is an amazing time to grab a lifetime opportunity!

How to start registration for Khel Mahakumbh?

Anyone from any age group who is interested to play games can participate in Khel Mahakumbh. If you have knowledge, skills, interest, and experience in certain sports/games, then we recommend you to grab this opportunity and register yourself. There are various age groups classified to play games at Khel Mahakumbh. For more details regarding the list of games, age groups, etc. You can visit the official website of Khel Mahakumbh (www.khelmahakumbh.org). You can read the official circular for upcoming Khel Mahakumbh and if it matches your needs then you can fill the form and participate in the event.

To register, visit the official website of Khel Mahakumbh (www.khelmahakumbh.org). There is also an app, which you can download into your smartphone from Google Playstore to make the registration. The registration of the event will end by 15th September 2020. So, it is requested from all the interested participants to register before the last date.

Salient features of Khel Mahakumbh

There is a cash prize of Rs. 42 Crore to more than 3 Lakh winner at a different level.

There are total 31 games, 744 events and more than 50,000 participants in Khel Mahakumbh.

There is also a separate competition for teachers and trainers.

The best 3 schools in the state will stand a chance to win a cash price of Rs. 5 Lakh, Rs. 3 Lakh and Rs. 2 Lakh.

The best 3 schools in each district will be selected for a cash price of Rs. 1.5 Lakh, Rs. 1 Lakh and Rs. 0.75 Lakh.

The best 3 schools in each Taluka will be selected for a cash price of Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000.

Khel Mahakumbh is going to be filled with joy, achievements and pride. This event is a big opportunity for those who seek growth in a sports career, but couldn’t find it because of many reasons. If you have a goal to achieve, then you should always work with complete dedication to achieve it. It’s not always possible to get such amazing opportunities. Khel Mahakumbh is giving you a lifetime opportunity to kick start your dream sports career and lead a successful life of a sportsman. Grab this amazing opportunity. With dedication and hard work, you’ll definitely achieve your goal. To get more details about the event and to make registration, you have to visit the official website of Khel Mahakumbh. You’ll get each and every detail in the circular. Write your success story with your hands today!