Should you buy the Rolls Royce of tennis rackets or the best tennis racquet under 100? You might be surprised by the big benefits you can get from a low price including:

BUDGET-FRIENDLY

One of the most obvious yet noteworthy benefits of under-$100 tennis rackets is the money you can save. If you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a unit you can actually spend much less. In this price range, you can also find best tennis racquet for women.

Sure, you won’t be getting the best materials or the latest bells & whistles offered. However, that’s OK if your main concern is picking a budget-friendly tennis racket. In that case, you should certainly consider one that costs less than a hundred dollar bill.

BIG SWEET SPOT

This is a key issue to consider if you’re new to tennis. The sweet spot is critical regardless of what level you’re at. It’s even more critical if you’re a new tennis player to have a big sweet spot on the tennis racket’s face. That’s more likely when picking a cheap racket versus a high-end one.

UPGRADE OPTION

The key here is it’s an option. You might start playing tennis then decide it’s not something you want to continue. If you’ve invested less than $50 on the racket then there will be little “buyer’s remorse.”

That’s definitely more likely if you’ve spent several hundreds/thousands of dollars on your racket. It won’t mean much if it soon collects dust in storage. You have nothing to lose except high prices by shelling out $$100, $50, or $25 on a brand new tennis racket.

NEWBIE-FRIENDLY

If you’re a new tennis player then you probably won’t want to buy a tennis racket with a sky-high price tag. Since you’re new to the sport there’s a greater chance you could damage the unit while practicing or playing. If you’re looking for a practice racket in particular then consider shelling out less than $100.

DECENT QUALITY

It might be surprising you can get this feature from the best tennis racquet under 100. What’s it all about? You shouldn’t expect the same quality of $3,000 tennis rackets, for example. However, you can still get some good quality from under-$100 tennis rackets.

The key here is you should also be willing to sacrifice some quality. Make sure to consider not only the price tag but also the overall value you’re getting. It can be decent for this price range.

So there you have it! It’s actually possible to find the best tennis racquet under 100 that delivers good value. Make sure to consider all factors when picking your racket.