The Tour de France is an annual men’s multi-stage cycling race that is mainly held in France, while also travelling through neighbouring countries occasionally. It is a Grand Tour of 21 day-long stages over a 23 day period. It was described as “the most famous and hardest bicycle race in the world.” the race was first organized in 1903 from 31 May to 5 July. It was started in Paris and stopping in Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, and Nantes before returning to Paris. The 107th edition of Tour de France was previously scheduled to be held on 27 June 2020, but due to coronavirus pandemic, it is now organizing on 29 August 2020. Reddit platform will have the live coverage of the 2020 Tour de France. You can catch the live race free Reddit broadcasts sports programs.

If you're investing a lot of time online, you must have heard of Reddit. The platform bills itself as "the front page of the internet." Reddit is the sixth most popular site in the United States and the eighteenth worldwide. What Reddit is? Essentially, it is a huge platform where users can share news and information, or comment on posts of other users. The best thing about Reddit is that there are small communities called sub-Reddits which bring people and their interests together from all around the world.

Other platforms that offer Tour de France live streaming service

1. NBC Sports Gold

People in the USA can stream Tour de France cycling race live via NBX Sports Gold. The live streaming will begin at 3 am or 6 am ET on Saturday the 29/8/2020. You’d have to buy subscription plan of NBC sports gold to watch Tour de France live. The entire streaming of the event will cost you around $54.99. You can also watch numerous cycling races which will be conducted between August and May 2021. On mobile phones, NBC sports can be accessed by installing from Google Play Store and the iOS app store.

2. Flobikes

In Canada, people can stream Tour de France live on 29/8/2020 on Flobikes. You have to buy a premium membership to stream Tour de France live on Flobikes. People outside Canada can access video highlights, editorial coverage, interviews and exclusive content of Tour de France so that fans of event don’t miss the most important moments and stories. Video recordings of the event will be archived and saved for Flobikes users for the time of their subscription. You can utilize the streaming gadgets to watch Tour de France on the Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and the Roku.

3. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a leading platform that provides access to stream and record live sports on any device. Stream the 2020 Tour De France live on Fubo TV. The cost of Fubo TV subscription is $11.99 for a month and you’d need to purchase the pack to stream any sports event live on the platform. Customization of Fubo TV is possible and the channel can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS gadgets and from Google Play for Android gadgets on the smartphone. Fubo TV contains just 30 hours of DVR storage, which will extend up to 500 hours of DVR storage. It will cost $9.99 month-to-month and you will view certain experiments on two separate devices so it would cost around $5.99 month-to-month expense for a third screen.

4. Hulu TV

Hulu TV is an extraordinary live streaming platform on the internet. Fans can watch Tour De France live on Hulu with the subscription of $5.99 for a month. Hulu provides hundreds of channels and links to the vast video catalogue of the network with this limited subscription plan. You can also record the sports events to watch later on Hulu TV. There are multiple devices that Hulu supports like Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (4th gen or later), Chromecast, Fire tablets, PlayStation 4, computer, Roku and Roku Stick and smart TV.

Choose any of the platforms to witness the biggest multistage cycling race Tour de France. You can buy a premium subscription and enjoy their streaming services. We are not responsible for any illegal communications or transactions, recognize this as an article that is sharing just information. It’s the perfect time for cycling enthusiasts to brace themselves as the Tour De France – the incredibly well-known cycling occasion will commence on August 29.