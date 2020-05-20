Developing an app needs a lot of time and hard work for mobile app developers. But the hard work of development cannot alone bring success to the mobile application. The real challenge starts after the development process. To be successful in the marketplace the app needs to be noticed by the people in the app store. Thus, App store optimization is a new trend that needs to be adopted to increase visibility and become cost-effective.

With time more and more businesses are adopting this technique in their process that helps them in improving the ranking of the app in the store. With the right ASO practices, it is easy for people to find out your app. In the app store, your app is competing with millions of applications others. So, make certain that you hire a reliable ios app marketing agency for ASO services.

Here we are going to mention the best tricks through which you can boost your app download using ASO. But before this understand the importance of app store optimization for your business iOS application.

What Is The Need For App Store Optimization Services?

In simple words, we can say that visibility is an important input to increase your application’s installation rate. When people find your app easily on the store then there are more chances to get downloaded. The Iphone app marketing services is the best way to get more organic traffic on the app means more App Store Downloads and more ROI.

App Store Optimization Steps You Need To Follow:

1. App title

According to the latest report by Tune, when creating the app title using keywords in your title can boost in ranking up to 10.3%. So it is an excellent plan to include a few relevant keywords in your app name according to the app store guidelines.

2. Maximize your Keywords

Among all the strategies you use to make your app successful, maximizing your keywords is the best one. App Store offers you with 100 characters space to mention the keywords you want to add in the store for boosting the ranking. In this section, you can use the relevant keywords along with the app title.

3. App short Description and Keywords

When it comes to short description the iOS App Store does not search for the relevant keywords in this section, but it is good to mention the keywords in the app store description. As we know only 2 percent of users in the app store click on the read more option to read the long description of the app. So making the short descriptions as relevant as possible is good for the app.

4. App Description – The long Description

In the long description section of the app in the app store, you can mention all the necessary details about the app like its features, social media links, app download URL, uses and how it is different from other apps in its category and much more to attract the target audience towards it.

5. Adding app in the Right Category

Picking the right category for your new application is crucial to its success and where your consumers will download it from. It is in your best interest to study the market you are entering and select a category that will ensure your ranking gets higher over time.

6. Use good quality images

When it comes to boosting the app download rate, you need to promote your app so that more and more people know about its functions and features. Even though screenshots may not help perk up your ranking in the app store, but with this, you can show users that your app offers the best quality features. In-app store you can add 5 screenshots in which you can mention details related to your app features, customer feedback for that you would want to be known for.

7. Create a compelling App Icon

The app icon has not a direct connection with ASO but can boost the app download rate rankings up to 560%, but a compelling icon can catch the attention of the users at the first sight. So app icon plays an important role in App store optimization services. Try to create an icon for your app that attracts more and more people towards it as we know that there are millions of applications on the market. The size of the IOS app icon must be 1024×1024 pixels.

Conclusion

In short, we can say that the App Store Optimization technique can be complicated, but with the help of an expert team, you can easily follow the above-provided tips to optimize your business app in the Apple store. Through these steps, whether you are focusing on boosting the download rates or you want to generate leads from your business app everything is possible if things are done in the right manner. Moreover, you can connect with a leading app store optimization service providing company and can discuss your needs to attain the maximum number of downloads for your application.