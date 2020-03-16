India is the 2nd largest smartphone market globally, and it is growing rapidly at about 30-35% yearly. The competition among leading brands in the market has made it possible to buy a phone from as low as Rs.5,000 to up to Rs.1 lakh.

However, the sheer number of choices across a price point and budget can make you confused.

Hence, when it comes to buying the best camera phone under 10000 or pop up camera phone, you need to consider a few points beforehand.

Battery:

What will be the importance of a phone when it is unable to provide you with enough power to last through the day? If you use multiple apps at a time, watch multiple videos, access streaming platforms or play games, you need a phone with a long-lasting battery. Many best camera phones under 10000 come with 5000mAh batteries these days that can last through the day or even more. They also come with a fast charging facility so that you don’t need to wait for it to be charged from 0% to 100%.

Memories:

RAM, along with the processor of the phone that you wish to buy determines the speed of your device and its operations with or without lags and heating concerns. If you are an average user, then a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM would be just fine. A heavy user should go for a phone with 3-4 GB RAM with 32/64 GB ROM, along with an expansion capacity of 256/512 GB via a microSD card.

Cameras:

Any best camera phone under 10000 with 12/16MP camera, along with f/2.0 aperture or lower is good to help you click better photos even in low light. If the use of your camera won’t be heavy, then even a budget phone 8-12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture should be just great for you. These days, you can spend less and get phones with amazing camera combinations. The trend of dual, triple and even quad camera in phones under 10000 is fast becoming common. Phones of leading players such as Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Samsung can help you buy phones with more cameras on the rear. Also, the trend of pop up camera phones in mid-level smartphones are in. You don’t need to invest much to get your hands on this stylish feature. However, you should always know if you really need it as a phone without an extra rear and a pop-up camera can save a few thousand.

Processors:

You may also be confused about which device to buy as there are many processor types like MediaTek and Snapdragon and more. The thumb rule is looking at the processing speed in GigaHertz (GHz) – the higher is the speed, the faster will be the processor. If you want to indulge in a lot of video/photo editing or indulge in game playing online, along with video streaming, then you should get a faster processor. Ideally, buying a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is considered the best with smooth operations.

Displays:

Nowadays, the trend of phones with a bigger display is gaining momentum in India. If you want to enjoy rich media experiences like playing games, watching movies and videos, then you can get a display in 5.5 inch-6 inch range. However, even a budget best phone under 10000 comes with a huge display of up to 6.5 inches. But not all want to have a smartphone with large displays. Thus, you should consider your needs and then only buy one.

You can follow these tips to help you purchase the best of the smartphones with all the latest specs as per your needs. In addition to these, you can also compare all phones at a price point to know about the best model and pick it up as per your budget.