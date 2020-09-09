A medieval fantasy TV series produced by HBO, Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series of this era. The epic fantasy series is inspired by George R R martin’s best selling book “A Song of Ice and fire.” If you want to bring the best out of your time while sitting at home, then we recommend you to watch Game of Thrones. It is an interesting story that revolves around the struggle of several powerful families of Westeros. When you start watching this series, you’ll surely enjoy it. You’ll watch all 8 seasons with concentration to know who will win in this ultimate battle for Iron throne. There are multiple episodes in the 8 seasons of Game of Thrones. Here in this blog, we are going to share everything about this ultimate fantasy series.

Game of Thrones Cast and Characters

Sean Bean as Lord Eddard or Ned Stark

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Tully

Richard Madden as Robb Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark

Art Parkinson as Rickon Stark

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Conleth Hill as Lord Varys

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Jonathan Pryce as The High Sparrow

Vladimír Furdík as Night King

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

James Cosmo as Jeor Mormont

Rory McCann as The Hound

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Snow

Index of Game of Thrones Season 1

Season 1 of Game of Thrones has 10 episodes that you can’t skip. The entire plotting of the story begins in the first season. Episodes of season 1 develop interest among viewers. The Game of Thrones Season 1 showed fantasy and epic fans of Westeros’ crude and brutal world and the lengths people would like to go to the desired Iron Throne to settle down. What the heck happened in Westeros back in Game of Thrones season one? In the first season, we see the rise of Daenerys Targareyen to the Slave to Queen, the discovery by Ned Stark of an unforgettable secret of Lannister, a King’s death, the fantasy of Tyrion, Arya Stark and the first signs of a winter that threatens to destroy it all.

Episode 1 – Winter is Coming

Episode 2 – The Kingsroad

Episode 3 – Lord Snow

Episode 4 – Cripples, Bastard, and Broken Things

Episode 5 – The Wolf and The Lion

Episode 6 – A Golden Crown

Episode 7 – You Win, or You Die

Episode 8 – The Pointy End

Episode 9 – Baelor

Episode 10 – Fire and Blood

Index of Game of Thrones Season 2

Game of Thrones Season 2 drops the viewers in a world that have been torn apart after Eddard Stark’s death. As GOT Season 2 begins, The Five Kings War is on and the army of Robb Stark grows as the Kingdom is being seized by Stannis and the Red Priestess. Essos has dragons, white walkers beyond the wall and Winterfell is held by Greyjoys. Each of the Season 2 episodes of the Game of Thrones appears to be more complex. Watch all 10 episodes to know what happens in the entire season 2 of Game of Thrones.

Episode 1- The North Remembers

Episode 2-The Night Lands

Episode 3- What is Dead may never Die

Episode 4- Garden of Bones

Episode 5- The Ghost of Harrenhal

Episode 6- The Old Gods And The New

Episode 7- A Man Without Honor

Episode 8- The Prince of Winterfell

Episode 9- Blackwater

Episode 10- Valar Morghulis

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 3

Revenge, betrayal and victory all can be witnessed in season 3 of the Game of Thrones. Robb decides to marry the daughter of Walder Frey, but the army of Frey kills Catelyn and the Robb army in a slaughter after the festival and Roose Bolton kills Robb. Tywin, who offers Walder Frey the Riverrun as a reward, is planning to kill him. The Winterfell is claimed by Roose Bolten and his bastard. Arya witnessed the slaughter but ran for protection. Sansa’s marriage to Tywin is announced by Tywin and Loras is married to Cersei, as Margery decides to marry Joffrey. Melisandre uses her magic with the blood of Gendry after the default, and Stannis asks her for the lives of three: Robb, Joffrey and Balon.

Episode 1- Valar Dohaeris

Episode 2- Dark Wings, Dark Words

Episode 3- Walk of Punishment

Episode 4- And Now The Watch is Ended

Episode 5- Kissed by Fire

Episode 6- The Climb

Episode 7- The Bear and The Maiden Fair

Episode 8- Second Sons

Episode 9- The Rains of Castamere

Episode 10- Mhysa

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 4

This season begins with Tywin Lannister who melts Ned Stark’s greatsword into the two Valyrians of steel swords: Widow’s Wail for Joffrey and Oathkeeper for Jaime, the highest-known Valyrians in the known world. King Joffrey is generally considered to be the greatest P.O.S. in Westeros today. The swords would not remain for a long time, either Lannisters owned. Fortunately, after being poisoned by Olenna Tyrell and Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish’s super-secret duo he dies. Obviously, this sets off a series of chaotic events in the capital. Rion was immediately blamed for his death. Not just because the poisoned mug Tyrion handed Joffrey over to him, but also because Cersei hated him every minute of his life. The death of Joffrey is the most satisfying moment for Thrones. When Dany’s dragons burn a kid from Meereen, it is one of the saddest parts of season 4. Yeah, the innocent citizen’s death is sad, but Dany is then forced into a dark dungeon to chain both Rhaegal and Viserion.

Episode 1- Two Swords

Episode 2- The Lion and The Rose

Episode 3- Breaker of Chains

Episode 4- Oathkeeper

Episode 5- First of His Name

Episode 6- The Laws of Gods and Men

Episode 7- Mocking Bird

Episode 8- The Mountain and The Viper

Episode 9- The Watchers and the Wall

Episode 10- The Children

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 5

In season 5, Cersei buried her father and worries about her daughter Marcella. She then orders Jaime to bring her daughter back. Cersei is jealous of Margery because she wants to marry Tommen and arrests her and Loras for adultery with the help of Black Sparrow. Black Sparrow also arrests her for establishing relationships with Jaime. Jaime manages to take Marcella and her fiance back with him. Jaime gets back with Marcella and her fiance. Tyrion arrives with Varys in Essos and Varys recommends serving Queen Daenerys. Both Vary and Tyrion will meet the Queen in Meeran. Queen Daenerys agrees to marry Hizdahr Zo Loraq but attacked when the combat pits were opened. The training of Arya begins at the Black and White House. With Valerian Steel Sword, Jon Snow kills the dead walker, returns to the castle and opens the wildlife gate. Jon becomes the new Commander’s Lord, and in jealousy, his mates have killed him. In contrast, Sam leaves to old town as a Master along with gilly and child.

Episode 1- The Wars to Come

Episode 2- The House of Black and White

Episode 3- High Sparrow

Episode 4- Sons of The Harpy

Episode 5- Kill the Boy

Episode 6- Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken

Episode 7- The Gift

Episode 8- Hardhome

Episode 9- The Dance of Dragons

Episode 10- Mother’s Mercy

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 6

After so much murder, particularly following the death of Jon Snow, the season begins with the excellent news that Jon has returned to life through Melisandre’s magic. He left the castle and returned to the Winterfell. Rickon is dead and Sansa is rescued by Podrick and Brienne. Jon and Sansa finally met after so much struggle, and Ramsay died. After Tommen’s death, Cersei kills Margery, Loras, Pycell, High Sparrow, and Lancel Lannister, using wild-fire. Jaime leaves for Riverrun. Daenerys lit the Dothraki Lords and survived the fire. With her Dragon, she returned to Meeran and killed all of the masters of Meeran with the help of Jorah and Tyrion. Arya is getting her vision back, and Hodor is saving Bran from white walkers. Bran knows that forest children have made white walkers, and he is the 3-eyed raven. Bran saw that Jon is Lyanna Stark’s son and Rhaeghar Targaryen’s son, that means Daenerys is his aunt.

Episode 1- The Red Woman

Episode 2- Home

Episode 3- Oathbreaker

Episode 4- Book of the stranger

Episode 5- The Door

Episode 6- Blood of My Blood

Episode 7- The Broken Man

Episode 8- No One

Episode 9- Battle of the Bastard

Episode 10- The Winds of Winter

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 7

In the seventh season, Arya kills all the persons involved in Red Wedding and returns to Winterfell after learning Jon’s arrival. Bran also comes back to the Winterfell and all the brothers and sisters meet again. Jon meets Daenerys and warns her of the king and of his army in the night. Davos, Jorah, Gendry, Tyrion, Jon and Daenerys decide to assist Lannisters in killing dead walkers and thus to capture evidence of dead walkers in order to present Lannisters. Daenerys agrees to assist Jon in combating dead walkers. Jon accepts her as queen. Daenerys arrives at the King’s Landing with Jon and her dragons, and Cersei promises to send her army to battle dead walkers. Afterwards, she tells Jaime she’s pregnant with his child, and she lied about sending her force for help to Daenerys and Jon. Disgusted, Jaime is leaving the Landing of the King and joins Daenerys and Jon. As Jon and Daenerys march towards the North, they come closer.

Episode 1- Dragonstone

Episode 2- Stormborn

Episode 3- The Queen’s Justice

Episode 4- The Spoils of War

Episode 5- Eastwatch

Episode 6- Beyond the Wall

Episode 7- The Dragon and The Wolf

Index of Game Of Thrones Season 8

The last season of Game of Thrones revolves around the two major battles: one against the death army and one against the Iron Throne. The army, the wildlife and the Army of Daenerys combined hands to kill Night King and dead people in the first half of the season. The fight begins with the Northern Army and Melisandre tries to hold up the army by lightening the fire. The Night King is killing Theon and trying to kill Bran but Arya kills the Night King with Valerian Sword. To Sansa, Arya and Daenerys, Jon reveals his true identity. As she wants an Iron Throne, Daenerys asks his true identity to be disguised. But Sansa wants Jon to be king, revealing Tyrion’s secret, who tells Varys about the same.

The second half of the final season is the final fight for the Iron Throne. Daenerys is coming to King’s Landing to take the throne with Jon, Arya, Jaime, Brienne, her army, and their dragons. Euron assaults the army of Daenery, seizing and beheading Missandei in front of Daenerys. The city is burned by the Dragon’s fire and thousands of civilians slaughtered by Angry Daenery. Through Daenerys’ cruel actions, Tyrion and Jon are horrified. Cersei and Jaime die, Jon kills Daenerys and Tyrion has been arrested for Treason. The iron throne is melted by Angry Dragon. Bran becomes the new King, Jon is back in the Castle and Sansa becomes the Queen of Independent Winterfell. Tyrion became the King’s hand and formed a new council for the betterment of the King’s Landing with Bronn, Sam, Davos and Brienne, serving justice.

Episode 1- Winterfell

Episode 2- A knight of the seven kingdom

Episode 3- The Long Knight

Episode 4- The last of the Starks

Episode 5- The Bells

Episode 6- The Iron Throne You can stream all the seasons and episodes of Game of Thrones on Hotstar Premium.