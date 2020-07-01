In this technological era, it has become straightforward to manage each task of life with just one tap on mobile or a single click of the mouse. As today’s life entirely revolves around the Internet, so that flawless and fast network connection is the top priority of every household. To get the job done, various networking devices are required. And New Extender Setup is one of them. For those who are unaware of the term, extenders are most used networking tools that boost the existing WiFi coverage.

If your router does not broadcast WiFi signals in every corner of house or office and causing blind spots or dead zones, then the only solution is to install a range extender. The device amplifies the incoming signal from the router and then sends it to your network, providing uninterrupted Internet throughout the home or workplace.

A range extender is also known as WiFi booster or wireless repeater. It’s recommended to make sure that you are installing and configuring it accurately so that you can fast and constant Internet connectivity.

Different ways to perform Netgear Extender Setup

There are various methods to complete mywifiext.net New Extender Setup. Two main approaches are given below:

1. Manual Setup via Mywifiext

Mywifiext is a local web user interface that lets you connect your device with the router. With the help of wireless repeater, users can cut down on the cost of maintaining Internet connections. This is because if you don’t use an extender, you have to install other networking devices such as switch or router that can cost you a lot.

Here are the steps to perform a Netgear new WiFi range extender setup if your device has an Ethernet port:

Use an Ethernet cable and connect your device to a computer.

Open a web browser and log in to Netgear web user interface.

You will be taken to the page of Netgear Genie Setup.

Enter the default username and password.

Connect your PC to the WiFi network of an extender.

Go to wireless settings.

Select the network which you want to extend.

Now, you will be asked to enter the password of the network. Do so and click Finish.

Wait for the extending process to complete.

Once done, unplug your device and place it midway between the router and dead spots.

But what if your device doesn’t have an Ethernet port? Don’t worry as you are still in luck. Follow the instructions below to set up your new extender without an Ethernet port:

Long press the Factory Settings button for a few seconds and reset it back to default settings.

Connect wireless repeater to a WiFi network.

Sign in to Mywifiext using default login details.

Go through the on-screen instructions and set up a connection with your primary access point (router).

Connect your WiFi devices once again with the range extender.

Thus, you can easily extend your network manually. Enjoy your WiFi in every corner of a home or office.

2. WPS Setup

The full form of WPS is WiFi Protected Setup. It helps you add your wireless booster to the home network. In case your system provides support for WPS, walk through the following step-by-step guide:

Long press the extender’s WPS button and let its LED blink.

Next, press router’s WPS button but after a gap of 2 minutes.

Connect your device with a WiFi network.

As soon as it gets connected, you will see a green WPS LED.

And that’s it. Now, you can select a network that you want to extend. Post that, connect with the extended system after entering the correct password.