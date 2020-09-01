If there is any innovation that is here to last with exceptional performance to give, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It’s here to allow you to live a healthier, smart life. It’s one of the best Smartwatches ever made. It comes with an attractive look, longer battery life, and packs some neat features that make it usable in this innovative world. It’s a smartwatch you can use for health tracking with less charging needed. Connectivity is through a reliable Bluetooth connection to keep everything at your wrist. It pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Overview

This Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in two sizes and three colors. It also features stylish faces that are quite realistic – they hardly look digital. What’s more, this device comes with a collection of interchangeable bands to make your looks better and match your styles. According to the maker, Samsung, this watch has passed military specification testing against 4.9 feet drops, dust, shock and vibration, extreme temperatures, low pressure, and high altitude.

However, it’s recommended you avoid excessive and sudden temperature changes plus high-velocity activities. Another thing, the watch lacks third-party apps and has limited iOS support; be warned if you’re an iPhone user. Moreover, It’s mainly recommended for Samsung fans. Specially if you are using Galaxy note series then you must see the best smartwatches for note 9 or 10. If you visit the Amazon store you will come to know that samsung galaxy watch is the best selling product.

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch isn’t your normal smartwatch. It comes equipped with several features that make it a fantastic smartwatch to wear 24/7. These features make it exceptionally useful, reliable, versatile, and also elegant.

Construction Design

According to user reviews, this watch is built to last. The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes with military-grade durability to ensure your investment never goes to waste. What’s more, it does feature swim-ready water resistance allowing you to shower, swim, or get rained on without worries of getting damaged.

There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ designed to prevent its display from getting scratches. It’s available in two sizes and three shell colors to give you unlimited style. Besides this, this Galaxy Watch does offer stylish watch faces that are quite realistic; you can hardly see them as digital.

Functionality

The Galaxy Watch is here to give you everything you need on your wrist. Using this watch, you can easily make and take calls, respond to text messages and read scores, playlist, and headlines. The calls are made possible by using the integrated speaker and a vocal mic.

What more, you can do more tracking than ever. The Galaxy Watch tracks select workouts automatically, monitors your heart rate, and detects when you switch activities. As a bonus, you get credit for up to 39+ workouts and GPS capabilities applicable whenever you go for a run.

It does not end there; you can use it as a reminder for your appointments when you wake up. You can also track all the activities you take the whole day. What’s more, it gets easier to check the steps covered, tomorrow’s weather, and schedule at the end of the day.

Performance

And since the watch primary usage helps you balance your mind and body, it allows sleep cycle tracking, helps with calorie tracking, keeps you reminded, and helps you do breathing exercises and guided meditation for stress management. The best part is, you can do all these and go for days without stopping. The watch uses a wireless charger that allows you to power up without needing to slow down.

Connectivity

For you to stay smartly connected, this watch uses reliable Bluetooth Technology that keeps everything linked up. What’s more, it does pair with both Android and iOS smartphones for more connectivity convenience.

What’s more, you can use it to control all your smart connected home devices right from your wrist even remotely. You also enjoy free details of your home security camera alert via the SmartThings app on this Samsung Galaxy watch.

Thanks to its Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, you can pay with your watch. It allows you to make a payment from your wrist with a simple tap.

Pros and Cons of Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch

Pros:

Reliable Software

Large Smart Screen

Extended battery life

Convenient Rotating bezel

Cons:

3rd party app support

Bixby is useless

Charge time

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy Watch is a high-end smartwatch designed with user comfort, convenience, and usability in mind. Whatever you need from a smartwatch, this model has it all. What’s more, its remarkable features make it usable by any user, including the complete newbie.