Who doesn’t love making the odd prank call to wind up friends? Ever since prank calling apps burst onto the scene, making one has never been easier and more enjoyable.

Pulling off great prank calls can be tough, not only should your material be on point but you’ll need to mask your voice convincingly enough to avoid being recognized.

Below we have picked the top 3 best prank calling apps that quickly resolve these issues, letting you make quality prank calls daily to trick friends every time.

OwnagePranks

From their insanely daring youtube channel known for their hilarious prank calls comes their equally bold pranks app, intended for anyone wishing to prank call their friends with ease.

Offering over a whopping 100 prerecorded prank calls this app doesn’t fail to deliver when it comes to content. Each one offers a different prank scenario- a neighbour asking for you Wifi password or an irritated girlfriend telling you to stay away from her man.

All prerecordings are automated to play the moment you make the call, engaging in conversations naturally enough to fool your friends into thinking its a real person. As the app has a built-in speech recognition AI, it can instantly recognize keywords during every conversation and respond accordingly.

All users receive one daily credit per day to make a single prank call but can make in-app purchases to make more. What makes this a standout among other prank callers is the quality of their prank scripts and voice acting, consistently providing new material just as good as their show.

Main Features

Prerecorded prank calls will automatically play once your friend answers their phone

Remain anonymous as your Caller ID is not used

Submit your best prank calls to the Pranks Hall of Fame where the very best reactions are featured

Voice Changer

If you prefer to create your own prank scripts to bamboozle friends then ensuring you’re not recognized is critical. Voice Changer gives you the ability to transform your speaking voice with ease, providing over a dozen unique sound modifications.

Voice transformations can make you sound like a kid, robot, chipmunk while providing more distinctive sounds, generally not seen on other similar apps such as drunk and nervous. Who doesn’t love receiving a drunken call from one of your buddies at 2 in the morning? All in all, there are 18 sound effects available.

To apply these effects begin by recording a voice file, which can be done on the app. Afterwards, edit your audio file by implementing offered sound effects transforming the way you sound entirely.

Audio files aren’t just limited to your voice recordings either as you can load any audio file such as your favourite song.

Main Features

Edited recordings can be saved for prank calls

Open any audio file to apply voice options

Share saved audio files to your friends via Bluetooth or social networks.

Use multiple sound effects on each recording, creating new and original sounds

Fake Call Plus-Prank Call App

Have you ever thought a prank call could get you out of a bad date or uncomfortable situation? Fake Call Plus does exactly this and much more, enabling users to schedule an incoming call instantly to escape any situation going south with a valid excuse.

Once you receive a call, an audio file of your choice will be played to alleviate some of the awkwardness of talking to yourself. Prerecordings for fake calls can be made by the user, letting you adlib at your end, so conversation looks natural and authentic. Once you’re done, isimply state that you’re needed elsewhere, giving a reasonably believable excuse.

Fake calls don’t have to be from anonymous callers, to make calls realistic the user can designate a name, number and picture to each caller. Want to trick your sister that mom is calling? Make a fake contact with your mom’s details and schedule a call. How about tricking the kids Santa Claus is calling on Christmas day? Find a picture of Santa online and apply it to the fake caller.

Main Features