Virtual Phone Numbers Type – UK

Local Numbers

With a local virtual number, you could be in the UK and get a phone number in Australia for making and receiving calls and that virtual numbers are supported by VoIP.

As this is a local phone number in Australia regardless of being situated in the UK, you are going to be charged just at local rates.

The biggest benefit of local virtual number is that it eliminates all the regional barriers. Every business uses these numbers to connect better with their customers and to reduce the international or long-distance call charges.

Vanity Numbers

Vanity numbers are generally a combination of numbers and words. They also can be simple numbers, however, in that case, it is generally a repetition of digits.

To understand how vanity numbers work let’s look at an example, let’s say that Anna is a florist and she might want a phone number which can convey the kind of business she has. All this can be possible with a vanity number; her business phone number could be 1-800-FLOWERS. This will ensure that once people look at the number they know what her business is exactly.

These kinds of numbers are mostly used by food delivery companies or taxi services. For example, 214 pizza. These numbers are for a very specific purpose which is ‘easy recall’. If you use a vanity phone number, then the more chances of people remembering your hence translating to more phone calls for your business. These numbers also serve as a great marketing plan for all businesses. Mostly vanity phone numbers are toll-free numbers.

Toll-free Numbers

Toll-free, as the name suggests, calls made to these numbers are free of cost. These numbers begin with any of the prefixes, 800, 808, 0800. The charges are paid by the receiver and thus all calls to these numbers are free for the caller. Potential customers or buyers are most likely to call a number when they know they won’t be charged for the call. Every business usually has a toll-free number to encourage people to call them.

Now the important question: Why you should get a virtual phone number?

You might still be confused or unsure of why or how your business needs a virtual phone number, but we can help clear your mind with the things you can do with a virtual phone number.

#1- International Calls at local rates

Let’s continue with the example of our florist Anna, if Anna wishes to expand her business outside the country then she would need to spend a lot of money on the international call charges.

Even if people show interest in her business they might hesitate to call a phone number which belongs to another country fearing the international call charges.

If Anna the florist buys a virtual number of a different country, then she can call at local rates which would lead to significant cost savings. In addition, her customers will be more comfortable in calling a local phone number.

#2 – Appear and sound like a pro

For most customers, the first contact with your business will be over the phone. Therefore, it is significant forever business to appear established and professional to develop customer trust. A virtual phone system is used in conjunction with a virtual phone system. With virtual phone systems, you get incoming call directed to auto receptionist or voicemails, forwarded to specific teams or calls are routed to an external number.

These phone systems are operated over the internet and all of the data is present on the cloud with VoIP platform. When you give your business a professional outlook it can bridge the gap between you and your competitors.

#3 – Establish a local presence without having a physical presence

Most people are quite sceptical when it comes to picking up calls from international phone number since they fear the incoming call charges. Having a local virtual number eliminates this issue by helping the business developed a local presence without needing to establish a physical office in that location. calling from a local phone number of customer’s region can help in establishing trust.

# 4 – Get rid of the hardware

A virtual phone number allows your business to operate seamlessly without needing the clunky hardware which comes with on-premise phone systems. Once you buy a virtual phone number you can use it along with your existing phone, computers or even your mobiles without being tied to a desk phone or old telephone lines. This gives you the freedom to operate from anywhere. This gives you great flexibility and it also comes in handy if you are expanding your business.

How You Can Get A Virtual Phone Number?

Majority of businesses would not get a virtual phone number individually since they would need a business phone system software. In this case, the numbers are bought via software. You can select the country you want to get a virtual number in and begin using it instantly. Usually, the calls are charged on a per minute bases and the numbers charges may vary depending on what type of virtual phone number you are going to buy.

Through virtual phone systems, all the numbers whether local or toll-free can be managed from a single place. This can help your business in keeping the track of all the different phone numbers it has.

However, if you wish to get an individual virtual number then there are providers like VoIP Business which sell just numbers. You can get a virtual phone number and configure it to work on the devices of your choice.

Further, you can even use multiple Virtual phone number on a single device or you can also use the same virtual number from different devices.