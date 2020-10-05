As doors are carefully being opened, track and trace technology becomes a need for restaurants, pubs, bars, and cafes owners.

Aside from the added safety protocols, mobile app for takeaway and online ordering system it is now a requirement for every owner to capture customer data in compliance with the NHS Track and Trace program.

This looks like a promising plan from the government, but for the restaurateurs and customers it may look like additional work. And with the safety distancing we’re trying to practice, pens and paper is not an ideal way to collect data for tracing. Here are somemobile apps and technologies that offer the simplest and easiest process that will benefit you, your customers, and the government.

Technology 1: checkandtrace.co.uk

It serves as a digital assistant for restaurant business owners. Upon registration, customers will be required to provide their personal data and answer symptom related questions – and those who will have Covid-19 symptoms would be notified that they won’t be allowed to enter the establishment.

To enjoy this process, you just need to enrol your restaurant business to checkandtrace.co.uk and download the materials you’ll be provided for you to display on your business. They will give you personalized QR code for your visitors, from here they can register.

Data Access – Only NHS Test and Trace Program access

Data Storage – Will be removed after 21 days

Data Format – Encrypted

Technology 2: Time to Spare

This technology allows the owners to capture customer’s data, check them in and out, and remember the frequent customers. The customers don’t need any app, to save them from hassle, and their data can be used within the 21-day storage. The staff just only have to check the option, and it will show the customer’s data (they can also add details themselves).

One thing they’re proud of this technology is that, should the NHS need information, it can provide a mapped-out list provided the information needed (name) and it saves you from checking a pile of papers and files.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – Will be removed after 21 days

Data Format – Encrypted

Technology 3:OneReg

The technology OneReg provides allows the owners to securely store the data of their customers per pub location. They also don’t require the customers to download an app, instead after their registration they will be given visual validation on their smartphones to show to the staff.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – Not identified

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 4: Check In app by Sprout

A technology formed through an initiative, Check In App is a free app for the operators of the hospitality industry. And as the government is still adapting, should there be changes in the guidelines, it would be changed and the system will comply right away.

Now, they still don’t require the customers to download their app as customers can just access the registration page by scanning a QR code.

Data Access – Data can only be accessed by Check In App account holder

Data Storage – Deleted as per Government Guidelines (21 days)

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 5:identecoTrack

A web and app-based technology keeps track of your customer’s data. Registration is easy and can be completed by staff. It can also provide a report should the NHS need an all-inclusive list.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – 21 days

Data Format – Secured by identeco’s UK servers

Technology 6 :checkincognito

QR code will also be provided for the customers to scan, then imputed data would be stored centrally until the venue needs it.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – Until the venue requires the data

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 7 :EvePass

This technology requires owners to make a business profile to their website, download the QR code made specifically for your restaurant business, and display it for your customers.

Data Access – Stored in the EU

Data Storage – 30 days

Data Format – Encrypted

Technology 8 :GuestCheckIn

A smooth technology that only needs 24hrs to be set up. Customers need to send an SMS, then a return message would provide a link to accomplish the check-in process. A display verification code would be provided for the staff’s reference.

Data Access – Only available to NHS Track and Trace Officers

Data Storage – 21 days

Data Format – Encrypted

Technology 9 :InkPass

This technology is known as the safest, easiest, and most secure way of data gathering and recording. Upon completion the one-time registration, customers will be provided a pass to be presented to the staff.

Data Access – Only available to NHS Track and Trace Officers

Data Storage – 21 days

Data Format – Encrypted

Technology 10 : Loyal Zoo

Unlike other technology, Loyal Zoo saw another opportunity from the track and tracing program. This technology enables you to create a loyalty program by giving points upon registration and eventually, turn them into regulars.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – Stored and used by owners for their loyalty program

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 11 : Guest Visit

Technology from Promotigo, Guest Visit is also available to anyone from the hospitality industry. Customers only needed to scan the QR code, Sign-in (input the essential information), and confirm the details provided.

Data Access – Only available to NHS Track and Trace Officers

Data Storage – 21 days

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 12 : Venue Trace

Like Loyal Zoo, Venue Trace also helps you to improve your mailing list. You can integrate the list of data you collected, from the registration, to Mailchimp and MailerLite. A report in CSV format would also be provided should the NHS require you to pass a list.

Data Access – Available to owners

Data Storage – Data are stored until needed

Data Format – Not identified

Technology 13 : Maxim.Net

This technology is originally designed for Gambling Industry. Restaurant business can link this to any applications such as Mobile App, Web pages, and Till systems. It collects data and markets to several channels like SMS, Email, and Push Messages. This system also comes with training documentation.

Data Access – Available to owners

Data Storage – Data are stored until needed

Data Format – End to end capture

Technology 14 : PUB PASS

Ariia Guest Experiences provides the hospitality industry a technology that just doesn’t capture and collect data from customers, but lets you add your menu, online orders, pub history, local information, and real-time reviews for customers if upgraded.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – 21 days

Data Format – Not identified

Sentinel Check-In

A technology designed for pubs, only collects mobile numbers from customers. The customers need to scan a QR code or dial the Check-In number of the pub, they will receive a message that’ll be registering them. Note that no app is needed for this to work.

Data Access – Not identified

Data Storage – Not identified

Data Format – Not identified

With the apparent effect of the Covid-19 virus, it is no surprise that the Restaurant Industry is looking for new ways to offer its services. These innovative technologies available are all GDPR compliant thus ensuring the safety of the data being provided by customers.

It may appear that it is added work for everyone, but as we try to practice safety protocols, it is very assuring to have these types of track and trace technologies to help every restaurant, pub, bar, and cafe owners as they also operate to the new normal.