Access to marketplaces provides access to a larger audience. Sellers can save time and money by using the online retailer delivery system. If a brand does not yet have a strong reputation, marketing can help build trust without large advertising budgets. Buyers trust the retailer in advance and are more willing to take the product.

If you have several sales channels, such as site + marketplace, you increase your profit and stability. In the current dynamic environment, it is desirable to diversify your business as much as possible.

Linking site + marketplace can be in the form of Shopify eBay integration. The first is a cloud platform for online stores. On it, the company stores data, lays out assortment and works with customers and their orders. eBay was launched in 1995 as an online auction. But its customers can choose fixed prices for items and therefore create stores on site.

The best way to manage multi-channel sales is with a set of tools such as Sellbery.

How to integrate Shopify and eBay

For starters, you need accounts at both venues. If you already have Shopify, then you should create a profile at the auction, and vice versa.

Sign up for Shopify:

Need an email address, password and a unique shop name.

There are 90 days of trial period

There’s a “I’m just playing around” option for free platform testing.

Sign up on eBay:

4 profile design options: Email, Google Profile, Facebook, AppleID

Access to most features is free

To start selling, you need to confirm your identity

There are individual and business accounts for different sales volumes

Advantages of different sales channels

eBay is good for individual extra income. If the business does not have its own brand yet, the auction is good for the first sales and customers. There’s no need to spend money on advertising. But the store depends on the performance of the retailer.

Shopify is more suitable if you already have your own brand. On your site you can build a reputation and attract customers to your brand. It will require a certain advertising budget for promotion. But the seller has full control over his shop.

The best option – to combine both sites. To manage all points of sale, you should use the services of multi-channel platforms, such as Sellbery. The company’s profit is increased due to greater audience coverage and lower sales costs.