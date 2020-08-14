As a gamer, do you think that your PC is not able to run the games smoothly as it used to? Don’t panic as we are here to help you out. Every gamer wants to have the best experience during gaming.

The following are the best five tips to make your PC gaming-friendly.

Use an SSD

Many of the gamers use HDD (Hard Disk Drive) for the smooth gaming experience, but to make our PC gaming-friendly, one should use an SSD (Solid State Drive). No hard disk drive could ever compete with the smooth gaming experience. The gaming experience with Solid State Drive is much better, faster, and smoother with comparison to Hard Disk Drive.

Solid State Drive has become the best in recent years. Solid State Drives are two or three times faster than Hard Disk Drive, and it’s nothing to laugh on. It’s an impressive amount. Using Solid State Drive is undoubtedly a better choice because of the performance they offer. Solid State Drive usually has a smooth life of five to six years, but in Hard Disk Drive, it can have a life of ten years, but its performance gets worse with time.

The durability part in Solid State Drives better than Hard Disk Drive because unlike Hard Disk Drives, they don’t have any moving parts. Hard Disk Drives are four times cheaper than Solid State Drive with the same storage capacity. For example, A Hard Disk Drive with a storage capacity of 1TB will cost up to ₹1000, and the largest Solid State Drives at the best price of the only storage capacity of 250GB will cost around ₹3000 to ₹ 4000. So, the Hard Disk Drive is cheaper than Solid State Drives like already said as Solid State Drive does not have any moving parts.

They don’t make any noise, but Hard Disk Drives, on the other hand, are born to make noise. So, Solid State Drives are better for gaming. If you are a gamer where performance is everything, then Solid State Drive is the best. If your laptop gets crash or not working due to any reason, you can always look out for HP Authorized Service Center in Mumbai. This is the best service center in Mumbai.

Have a smart Motherboard

Mobo (Motherboard) is one of the most important components to make your PC gaming-friendly. The Motherboard and its chipset determine what your gaming PC will be able to use whether the CPC (Central Processing Unit) is called the brain of the PC. The Motherboard is also the mainboard and also called the backbone of a PC. It is composed of a PC.

It is located in PCB (printed circuit board) inside the device with chips, connectors, etc. It doesn’t contain any processing power; it depends on other processing devices like CPU and GPU. Choosing the best Motherboard for your PC is most important. Nowadays, there are some best motherboards in the market like ASUS ROG MAXIMUM XI, X570 AORUS, and MSI MPG X570.

Update your drivers

If you have a cheap graphic card, then update all the drivers of it. Always update the ready game drives, and if one doesn’t have a driver, then, of course, install it because there is nothing without drivers. By which when the company launches or introduces new fixes and tweaks will automatically update to your PC. If you always update your drives, your PC will run faster and smoother.

To do that, first, identify the graphic card by going to the “system information”. In the system information, go to “components” on the left side and click on “display.” If you see both NVIDIA hardware, then your laptop is using switching technology. In this case, you have to update your NVIDIA drivers to boost the performance. For getting the latest updates, you have to get updated drivers from your laptop manufacturer.

Get rid of junk

Getting rid of extra software means getting rid of that software that is not useful to you. It has no work on your PC. It only covers space and makes the PC slow—which affects gaming performance. There is a lot of software that runs in the background and starts from the startup of the PC.

It captures many of your resources’ power and makes your gaming performance slow. You can check which of the software is running in the background and which of them are taking how much space by going to “task manager” and uninstall all the unwanted software, and there must be many movies which are useless or you have already watched. By doing all this, it will help in making your PC gaming-friendly.

Get a better graphic card

A graphic card is totally responsible for showing images on your monitor. It is done by coveting the data in some electrical signal which your monitor can understand. The better graphic card you have, the better, smoother, and clear image you get on your screen. There are two types of graphic card one is Integrated graphics another is Discrete. Integrated graphics are built on the Motherboard, where no other card is used. It doesn’t have its own memory. Integrated graphics cards are less powerful than discrete graphics. Before going further with Graphic cards one must know the best blue light filter for pc to protect your eyes from harmful blue rays. Discrete graphics, on the other hand, is installed on the Motherboard, and it is an extra component to it.

It gives high processing power and high-quality graphics. A Discrete graphic card is usually needed for speeding up the graphic processing time. Without this, the gamer will find the game lagging in the crucial points. The full form of GPU is the Graphics processing unit. It’s also called the brain of the graphic card, which creates images on your screen. GPU works as a translator that receives data from the CPU and transforms it into images. You can expand your PC’s memory or storage power internally and add memory cards and externally by external devices like pen drive, external hard disk, etc.