If Covid-19 has put the advantages of video conferencing in the limelight, it has also focused the spotlight on deficiencies inherent in video conferencing. On paper video seems to be a good tool to interact with customers and for teams to collaborate, particularly when people are working from home. Ecosmob’s latest video conferencing solution development addresses all these deficiencies and makes it seamless for users to achieve higher productivity.

Network fluctuations, jitter, lags

Video conferencing between people using different internet service providers and on different networks can lead to a variety of issues:

Network speed fluctuations

Jitter, in which video breaks up, stops, starts and proves annoying

Lag between video and speech

Further slowdown when there are many participants

Hollowness of audio leading to loss of audio clarity which, in turn, makes a speaker repeat and thus disrupts smooth flow of the conversation

Once someone drops out due to network failure or power outage and it becomes difficult to rejoin the meeting

Use of different audio codecs means someone may not be able to participate or other parties cannot hear and view that participant.

Mobile phone users may find it difficult to use their device

These issues arise because developers do not devote adequate efforts to prevent them or simply design systems for specific, limited usage.

Ecosmob’s video conferencing development addresses all these issues with its team of VoIP and API integration experts.

Superior video

Video today uses a variety of codecs and this variety poses smooth integration issues in video conferencing solution. It requires special efforts to develop a robust system that handles a variety of codecs like H.265, H.264, RTC, VP8/9 and the traditional H.261. Video today has moved beyond the 640×380 to 720p and even higher resolutions. Communication origin points such as phones, web cams and video conferencing systems make use of different cameras working with different codecs. Video consumes higher bandwidth unless compressed for different bit rates. Though H.265 offers superior 4K quality, H.264 is more widely used for encoding/decoding. Even with high compression rates with resultant frame drops, HD video can present bottlenecks. This calls for scalable video coding (SVC) that dynamically adjusts frame rate or resolution based on network bandwidth and speeds for different devices. The result is jitter and break-free video that makes video conferencing a joy to use. Ecosmob video conferencing development includes tight API and SVC integration to ensure quality.

How is this helpful?

Take different use case scenarios:

Business: A conference could be held with the originator in the US (where internet speed is no problem) and participants spread across Asia and Africa (where internet speeds can vary). Jitter and lag-free video with SVC integration permit flawless conferencing. Further, one may need to view documents on screen in which case HD is certainly the minimum requirement.

Education: With education going online, video conferencing is the medium for teaching and a tutor may need to view entire classroom or individual students. In addition, a session includes video within video, whiteboarding and viewing of scanned images or text. Here too the need is for students to understand clearly what is shown and what is spoken. A tutor cannot be expected to repeat just because one student somewhere experiences video problems.

It is certainly frustrating for participants if video freezes on screen and there are jerky movements.

Sessions

Security is indispensable and this means single or double authentication login for participation. However, in the usual systems, if conference disconnect happens due to break in power supply or internet disruption, the user would have to start the session but this is beautifully worked around in session rehydration, where such interruptions do not cause annoying disruptions.

Crystal clear audio

Flawless, jitter-free video makes a whole lot of difference to business, education, legal and healthcare segments that now find video conferencing so necessary. However, it is just as important or even more for audio to be crystal clear. Some video conferencing solutions design the system to allocate more resources to video and compress audio more to fit in with bandwidth and bit rate requirement. Ecosmob scores in the audio section by integrating APIs and codecs to allow for audio clarity.

Permit use of any device

The days of dedicated video conferencing hardware are over except in specialized cases. Today, business, education, legal and healthcare segments require that video conferencing solutions be simple and easy to use. Ecosmob’s video conferencing development integrates WebRTC. This has two benefits: It is inherently secure for one and you can join video conferencing through browser interface on mobile devices with no necessity to download software. This means you can invite anyone to participate at short notice.

You may think of using Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or even Zoom for video conferencing but these are either truncated or have security issues or lack features or are simply too expensive. Ecosmob’s video conferencing development is affordable and gives you the benefit of superior, secure, multi-feature conferencing at a fraction of what you would pay the big names.