We often see people taking notes using a pen and paper, ever wondered what it is like to do the same on an iPad Air? Here we are presenting a few features to compare paper notes vs. the best tablet for note taking.

iPad Air

Whether it is capturing a brainstorming session or intense journaling, there is nothing you cannot easily capture with an iPad Air. Pencil and keyboard support in an iPad Air is matchless to any other tablet, making it the best tablet for note taking.

From the 5th generation of iPads, the first iPad Air was released in 2013. In contrast to the conventional 9.7inch screen of an iPad, an iPad Air comes with a big 10.7-inch size screen. What is even more impressive is that it is thinner (0.24 inches) than the standard iPad, which is 0.29 inches in thickness. This clubbed with added storage and more support for a smart keyboard case, easily makes it the best tablet for note taking.

Speed and Ease

With notes, one would prefer to be able to immediately start writing and putting the information flow in a safe space. With an A12 Bionic chip and optimized machine learning, the iPad Air does not disappoint in this domain.

Without the hassle of sifting through papers in your diary to find the right place for note taking, you can just press the button on an iPad Air and start taking notes using any of the apps from its productivity suite. An iPad Air comes loaded with Pages, Mail, Keynote, Safari, Numbers, etc. You can choose whichever app feels easier and fun to use.

Utility and Handiness

Beyond note taking, mostly a tablet is also used for different purposes at the same time. Using other apps like your smartphone, photos, web surfing, emails and worksheets – a multitude of other tasks can be dealt with a tablet.

Unlike note taking on paper, where you are carrying a diary or a notebook for the sole purpose of note taking, why not spend a little extra, find the best tablet for note taking, which suits your needs and makes life easier. An iPad Air can be fully charged in two and a half hours and lasts a minimum 10 hours, so it is always ready to help in note taking.

Organizing and Planning

With the best tablet for note taking, you can forget about the need to keep multiple diaries just to save the work done on a particular day of a month or year. All different kinds of notes in an iPad Air can be connected with the calendar using apps. This makes organizing your plans and work schedules seamless and smoother.

With this latest iPad, you can never miss what happened on a particular day. On paper, it can be a big hassle to track and find notes from any particular date or situation. Mostly used apps like Apple Notes, GoodNotes, Notability, OneNote, and Notepad have this built-in feature and can be easily downloaded and used on an iPad Air, making it the best tablet for note taking.

Searching and Inaccuracies

Unless one has an abundance of time and energy to look for a particular information page to page in a diary, the search facility in a note taking tablets works much better. From finding similar words to putting together topics, everything is possible by using tablets for note taking.

One can forget about the hassle of keeping and putting sticky-notes or post-its and reading half a page of notes to remember that the required information is not on this paper. With an iPad Air, you can use the search function in any note or any app to do accurate searches. Find similar words or relevant topics – everything is possible with this function.

Also, any discrepancies or mismatching information from an earlier version can be brought to light easily with the best note taking tablet, or shared with others for correction. In an academic environment, this becomes most significant since any inaccuracy can affect the results considerably.

Self and Project Management

It is important for everyone to keep track of important appointments, events, tasks, and meetings. The traditional paper diary can no doubt help in managing schedules, but it has lots of limitations. Space, storage, a fixed number of pages, jumbled information flow on pages, etc. are some of the common issues when trying to plan using paper notes. But after finding the best tablet for note taking like the iPad Air, all these limitations are resolved in no time.

Last but not least, the Apple Pencil works more than a normal pen with smoother operations for annotating PDFs, sketches, or web links while taking notes with it. And with an in-built headphone jack of iPad Air, you are sure to listen to podcasts or music with more ease and clarity.

