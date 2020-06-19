If the time and need to purchase a new laptop has arrived for educational, work or, personal use how about giving thought into buying a reconditioned laptop? If you are getting short on money to buy a brand new laptop, a refurbished laptop can prove to be a sensible solution as it has similar specifications like a new laptop. Unlike used laptops,a refurbished laptop is either returned to the retailer or manufacturer for a refund by a customer or the laptop just came off a lease. The laptop may have had a little defect or didn’t meet a customer’s needs, these laptops are then thoroughly checked for any defective component which is repaired or replaced by engineers at the factory and precisely examined before putting up for sale. In this article, you will get a clear vision of why you should buy reconditioned laptops to make the most out of your money.

5 reasons why you should buy a refurbished laptop

1. less money

One of the obvious reasons to opt for a reconditioned laptop is the discounted price you get. A brand new laptop comes at a higher price while reconditioned laptops are sold at almost 50% off or more. The cost savings really grabs the attention of individuals and businesses. Have you heard an old saying “you get what you pay” which is true in general, however in the digital world you can pay less and still get more. We know that you have this question arising in your mind that whether buying a refurbished laptop is a sensible choice? Well in most cases the savings you can make with it, are worth it especially when you buy from a trusted seller.

Let us put you in a scenario of how most of the restored laptops are sold, imagine you bought a brand new Lenovo laptop. You opened it up and plunged in to realize that you don’t like the screen size. The quality of the laptop is still the same but can’t be sold as a brand new anymore. So it is returned to the seller and he has to sell it as a Lenovo refurbished at less price.

2. Own a Tested Machine

Before being sold, refurbished laptops are thoroughly checked and tested. That’s not the case with brand new computers. When you are deciding if refurbished laptops are good for you, consider that they tend to be more reliable than a brand new laptop or used laptops! After all, new or old computers are untested, so you never know if you will receive a dead machine straight out of the box.

There are some cases in which computers are returned due to damage or defective parts but you can assure yourself that they are completely overhauled. Any defected parts are replaced before selling it again at a cheaper price. Not only this but the outside of these cheap laptops is also reconditioned and made brand new.

4. Save your planet

Buying a refurbished laptop is a greener option. When a computer is manufactured it utilizes a lot of resources and using refurbished laptops or used laptops mean that those resources don’t go to waste. Is buying a reconditioned laptop saving the environment? Yes! By reusing old equipment instead of purchasing a brand new one you are playing your part in recycling.

5. A good warranty

When you buy a laptop or any electronic device you expect a safety against it in terms of a warranty for any malfunction or damage. If you shop from a reliable supplier, you get one year’s warranty on a restored laptop. In case of any issue, you will get technical support by returning it to the supplier for repair. You can avail warranty for even the slightest issue and will be resolved by experienced engineers. On top of that, you can also return the laptop for any reason within two weeks after purchase.