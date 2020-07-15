It is a cold winter evening. The leaves are rustling as a slow wind blows over and through the clump of trees. The cats are meowing at the passersby. A little child generously gives up a piece of his cotton candy to the furry feline. All is well in the world. But wait! It starts raining and pouring and everyone rushes inside their cars and homes and now, the streets are empty and you – watching it all unfold from your big glass window – have nothing else to do but retire to the TV lounge.

There is nothing good on the telly. You skip channels in hope of catching something exciting but everything is quite the bore. Why does this happen to you? My friend, I would like to comfort you. It is not just you, it is just about everybody who has a problem surviving a rainy day. However, open your ears as I sing some nice tunes for you. I have got a fix for your situation and it involves one of the top Cooking Frenzy games of 2020.

Yes, mate. I am talking about Cooking Crush, published by Flowmotion Entertainment Incorporated! Whether you have heard of the name before or not is quite irrelevant because you surely won’t be able to forget it any time soon. You see, this fantastic kitchen game is a real gem. You no longer have to punish yourself with boring tasks around the house. Enjoy your spare time with enjoyable new cooking games full of scrumptious vittles and mouth watering dishes. Co-founders of Flowmotion, Yada and Pavan have really outdone themselves this time!

The Good Thing About Cooking Crush

The title is very misleading because there is not just one good thing about Cooking Crush. In fact, the whole cooking game is a perfectionist’s dream. This game stands out from the rest of the kitchen games as it lets the player choose 10 different hypothetical restaurants to play in. Most games focus on just one kitchen arena and the player remains stationary for the rest of the game. However, Cooking Crush focuses on growth and progress – just like real life.

Cooking Crush is an accurate depiction of a restaurant – with all the hustle and bustle, and noise and clatter of a real running restaurant!

The kitchen game mainly focuses on interaction. As the player, you have to play the role of not just the chef but the manager, server and waiter as well. The customers form a row in front of the counter. You are working behind the counter. The customers present their orders to you. This is depicted by a box with the order’s icons in them for ease.

You have to interpret these icons and serve them a dish similar to the order.

The customers are busy and thriving people. They may be a mother occupied with her children, a photographer or a doctor! All of them come from their places of work just to treat themselves to food prepared by you.

You are an amazing cook but running a restaurant needs more than that. You must be a people’s person to make it work. Cooking Crush allows you to interact with people and learn how to keep them pleased.

Work can be hectic at times and the customer may even arrive in a bad mood. It is crucial for you that your customer is happy and satisfied so that they may leave a bigger tip. It is known that if a customer is treated to a complimentary candy item, they instantly bounce back into a better mood.

Variety and concept of Cooking Madness

The game allows you to play and cook in 11 different kinds of restaurants, each specializing in a certain type of food. The restaurants are:

Crème Café Dream Deli Salty Taverna Party Parlor Rockin’ Diner Crazy Cantina Donut Den Tandoori Treasure Perfect Pie Cake Corner, and brand new Canadian Restaurant

Happiness Is At Your Screen

Cooking Crush features Daily Happiness Challenges that were originally introduced in Cook It! – a game previously published by Flowmotion. Players will be paid in-game coins for breathing, smiling and meditating. Over 3 million happiness challenges have been completed!

Saving The Best For Last

Portion of revenue from Cooking Crush will be donated to www.backpackbuddies.ca so that meals can be provided to malnourished children around the world. Downloading this game would help the cause. To download Cooking Crush, visit the following links:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cooking-crush-restaurant-cafe/id1468882189

Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fme.cooking.crush.food.games&hl=en_CA

Cooking Crush!

In my opinion, the game is best for gaining knowledge of cooking in the kitchen and relaxing. I give it an A+.