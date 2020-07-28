You might agree that the contemporary businesses in present times revolve around the idea of better customer services and management of communication systems. The Entrepreneurs have realized that building a customer’s trust and maintaining a company’s reputation is a must that you are available to them as a company whenever required.

For this reason, most of the businesses are providing 24/7 customer support. It is challenging to hold the ground where you are intentionally or unintentionally dragged into the competition.

Do you believe that conventional copper-wired phone systems would be able to do that?

I believe they won’t.

The reason why VoIP business has flourished over the past one or two decades lies in the fact that the traditional telephone system was not able to cater to modern business needs.

Many different companies are working as VoIP providers; let’s look at how we can compare them and draw a conclusion regarding the suitable choice for your business.

Berry Technologies

Berry started its VoIP journey in 2011 and is headquartered in Salisbury, England. Berry has increased it’s worth over the past few years because of its excellent customer service.

Pricing

Berry Technologies has introduced two plans for its users, depending on the business owner’s requirement and budget.

Berry Pay-as-you-go Package

£15.48/ month per user

Includes all local, national calls and calls to UK Mobile numbers

The Berry Inclusive Package

£13.48/ month per user

Includes all local, national calls and calls to UK Mobile numbers

Features:

Remote Working

Desktop App

Call Forwarding

Call Transfer

Call Monitoring

Call Queue

Virtual Receptionist

Call Group

Call Recording: On-Demand

CRM Integration Suite

Number porting

The features of the Berry Pay-as-you-go plan and the inclusive plan are almost the same except that the Pay-as-you-go plan is on a rolling contract basis.

Xinix

Xinix is UK’s top VoIP provider, which has gained recognition over the last decade and has made it to the apogee of success. The special features of Xinix is that it offers business VoIP in a budget-friendly way after analyzing the individual business strategy.

Pricing

Xinix provides separate VoIP and SIP trunking services. If you have a PBX at your company’s premises, you can only go with their SIP trunking services. In this case, your personal IT staff will take care of the management of your phone system, and the whole security system will be solely under your supervision.

The SIP trunking plans include the following.

shareSIP – £4/ month

Share3000 – £15/ month

ShareWorld – Price available on application

On the other hand, if you do not have a pre-set PBX, you may want to go with Hosted VoIP, in which the VoIP provider will be the one taking care of all the management and security. The prices for this are differently divided into two plans, which are as follows.

Pay as you go – £5/ month per user

Unlimited – £20/ month per user

Features:

CRM Integrations

Number porting (both new and existing number)

Call Waiting

Call Forward

Call Transfer

Call Queues

Remote Access

Softphone Application

Call flipping

Call Holding

Voicemail

Virtual Receptionist or IVR

Personal Space for In-company communication

Video and Audio Conferencing

Xinix’s Pay-as-you-go Plan does not offer CRM integrations and some of the PBX features. However, one great thing about Xinix is that it provides a 14 days free trial, and it works on a no-contract basis. It gives you the freedom to switch or to change your system whenever you want.

Customer Relationship Management

An immense effort is being put into improving the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) area of the business VoIP. CRM tools are responsible for providing an interface that complies with the business goals. It enhances sales by ensuring that maximum customers are retained, and new customers are being made.

Xinix has integrated with over 80+ different and most widely used CRM tools and devices. Berry does not combine with any of the devices. Some of the devices that are compatible with the Xinix VoIP are Alcatel, Panasonic, OBi, Mitel, Huawei, TATA, and others.

The Verdict

Drawing a conclusion between the two top companies is not an easy task. Still, careful analysis and careful estimation can lead you to an outcome that can be supportive for future references. Xinix VoIP offers many more features than Berry, the most important of which is a Softphone application. The application is accessible in any operating system, be it Linux, iOS, Android, or Mac. It adds various other features to your VoIP services, such as calling from the Web Browser or dragging any number to your softphone to place a call and others.

The Xinix’s CRM integrations are also remarkable such that they offer a wide range and can be suitable for any business. Moreover, Xinix’s VoIP specialists analyze your business requirements and set up a PBX and SIP trunking system for you.