Due to the complex nature of modern farming machinery and the ever-changing technology, diesel technicians have become an indispensable asset to the agricultural industry. Diesel technicians inspect, repair, and overhaul diesel-powered vehicles and can repair and maintain any type of diesel engine.

Diesel technicians are tech-savvy and have an in-depth knowledge of engine operations and computer-powered systems to ensure diesel equipment run smoothly. With a diesel technician, you’re more likely to spot problems with your diesel-powered engines early on, minimizing production delays.

Here’s how important diesel technicians are for farm work.

1. They fix tractors and other farm machinery

Diesel technicians have the skills and knowledge required to locate and diagnose any problems with your farming machinery that affects its functionality. They then generate an effective and practical solution that restores your equipment, enhancing performance, and easing use.

Additionally, diesel technicians use computer-aided systems to help troubleshoot problems with your farming equipment, making them operational again. Diesel technicians also ensure you can reduce delays and optimize efficiency as they keep your farming equipment in good condition.

2. Perform preventative maintenance

Proper care and maintenance of your farming equipment are vital in increasing their longevity and enhancing their performance. Luckily, with diesel technicians, you can take a proactive approach to your equipment maintenance to ensure it doesn’t breakdown unexpectedly.

For instance, for a mango harvesting machine, your diesel technician can perform engine tune-ups and oil changes to reduce the likelihood of it failing when your mango pickers are harvesting. While preventative maintenance varies depending on your farming equipment, the most common include:

• Inspecting and replacing parts

• Cleaning

• Lubrication

• Adjustments

Diesel technicians also perform all state and federal mandated safety inspections and preventative maintenance inspections.

3. Increase the lifespan of farm machinery

Today’s farm machinery is more technically complex than the simple tractors and plows used decades ago. Therefore, they require a trained and skilled mechanics such as a diesel technician to maintain and repair them. Any attempt to hire an inexperienced mechanic opens up your farm machinery to more problems, decreasing its lifespan.

And, as mentioned earlier, diesel technicians are up-to-date with the latest technology and can repair high-tech equipment without causing further damage. This ensures you can use your farm machinery for a long period, reducing your overall expenses as you don’t have to replace equipment often.

4. Ensure safety

Your best bet at applying safe work habits and practices is by hiring a diesel technician. They not only ensure your farm machinery is in optimal working condition, but they also repair machinery problems that may be hazardous to your workers.

Some of the workplace risks diesel technicians minimize include:

• Electrocution hazards

• Fall and trip hazards

• Getting caught in between faulty parts

• Exposure to diesel – this can have long-term effects on your health, e.g., damage to your kidneys or lungs

Diesel technicians ensure safety by inspecting specific safety devices on farm machinery and examining loose bolts and protective guards. Remember, health and safety at work protects your employees’ well-being, increasing their productivity and profitability. Besides, a safe workplace is vital in reducing employee turnover and costs.

5. Troubleshooting electronic controls

Electronic controls influence the behavior of other parts of your machinery, and when one doesn’t function, it affects your entire farm machinery. By troubleshooting electronic controls, diesel technicians can automate hydraulic and electric functions and control safety systems.

Diesel technicians troubleshoot electronic controls on your farm machinery that govern engine performance and horsepower. This ensures brake and transmission systems are well maintained, and your machinery’s engine functions properly.

Bottom line

Diesel technicians form an integral part of farm work as they prolong the lifespan of your farm machinery and increase productivity. Hence, while demand for tech-savvy mechanics in farming rises, adding a diesel technician to your staff is your best choice at maintaining your equipment.

Furthermore, diesel technicians maintain a professional attitude in challenging working conditions and can adapt to changing situations. Thus, you can have your farm machinery repaired, inspected, or diagnosed on the spot without disrupting your daily operations.

At Agri Labor Australia, we offer workforce optimization and specialist recruitment solutions for the agriculture industry. Contact us today for more information about diesel technicians.