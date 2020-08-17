Information Technology Infrastructure Library framework is utilised widely across several industries all over the world. It helps to add the required improvements required in the business to produce desirable customer products.

ITIL practices also help to minimize the costs and enhance the productivity of the business by locating the parts that require improvements.ITIL practices are utilized for providing high-quality services which put emphasis on fulfilling the customer needs and requirements. ITIL certified professionals receive a higher average salary. ITIL focuses on providing the services which are required by the organizations to fulfil their everyday needs and requirements. The efficiency of IT operations is improved through the usage of ITIL framework.

ITIL Timeframe:

Five levels of ITIL certifications of ITIL v3 are involved in the ITIL qualification structure. ITIL Foundation is the beginner level certifications amongst the other four certifications. ITIL Foundation certification course includes the basic concepts and terminologies and principles of ITIL service lifecycle. This certification also helps you to learn the basics of the ITIL framework. You must select the appropriate training course.

The selection of the correct version of ITIL certification is difficult for many individuals. There are normally three kinds of ITIL versions such as:

ITIL: The UK government introduced this ITIL version in the 1990s

ITIL v2: To execute the innovative new functions and updated ITIL v1, ITIL v2 arrived in 2001

ITIL v3: The lifecycle approach is introduced in ITIL v3, which proves that it is more efficient than the previous versions.

To implement minor updates, ITIL v3 turned into ITIL v3 2011. OTOL v3 2011 is the updated version of ITIL v3. The new update includes the functions to resolve the issues and manage the variations involved.

The fundamental concepts of ITIL are provided by ITIL foundation level certification. IT also offers a simple explanation of the various ITIL lifecycle services. It also provides slight information on the ITIL framework.

The main key point of this certification is to offer you all the basic knowledge and understanding of the ITIL concepts and principles. IT also helps you get an in-depth understanding of the IT processes. You receive numerous job opportunities after completing the ITIL foundation certification exam.

ITIL Foundation certification does not have any prerequisites; any individual aspiring to achieve the ITIL certification can apply for this exam. IT is an entry-level certification.

You can take up the ITIL certification exam both offline through testing centres and online through proctored examination. If you are aiming at achieving other ITIL certifications as well, you must complete the ITIL certification course first to qualify for the other ITIL certification exams.

Important ITIL Certification exam concepts:

There are several important concepts in ITIL which should be covered. Some of these concepts are mentioned below:

You should have an in-depth knowledge of the ITIL service lifecycle. Having a thorough knowledge and understanding of the various stages involved in the ITIL service lifecycle will be helpful for you.

You must have a thorough understanding of service management.

You should have a clear understanding of the ITIL principles and processes.

You should also have the fundamental knowledge of the concepts, terminology, technology, functions and the parts which are picked.

ITIL v3 Foundation Exam Preparation process:

If you are thinking of applying for the ITIL v3 certification exam, you must be aware of the fact that it requires an in-depth understanding of the numerous ITIL concepts. You should also have a specific schedule for the ITIL v3 certification exam preparation.

You can also take help from the guides available, which explains the important topics of Information Technology Infrastructure Library, which help you to get a better understanding of the concepts. You can also practice continuously, which will allow you to prepare completely for this certification exam.

To completely prepare for the foundation certification exam, you can also choose an online training course which provides training and the exam materials. You will accumulate the knowledge required for the ITIL exam. You’ll be able to give mock exams through these online courses. Giving mock exams is a crucial process which allows you to determine your mistakes and weak points. You can further work on strengthening your weak points.

ITIL certification guarantees better job opportunities. ITIL certifications add value to your resume. It verifies your skills and proficiency of the ITIL framework. Numerous organizations are now dependent on the ITIL framework for enhancing their productivity and develop their business.