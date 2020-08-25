Virtual meetings have been around for over a decade, with forerunners like Skype leading the way for virtual meetings. However, despite the length of their existence, it was only recently, following the global pandemic, that their use became mainstream. In a few short months, virtual meetings went from a rarity to an everyday event.

Yet, because of this quick change, many have struggled to adapt to the new business landscape. Too often are virtual meetings a dull and dreary slog. Without face-to-face interaction, attendees become distracted and disinterested. The meeting meanders off-topic or gets lost in the weeds.

To help improve your virtual meetings, use the following tips to help.

Lay down the rules

Part of the problem with virtual meetings is the unwritten rules of social interaction. Regular meetings have been honed over decades, naturally evolving into the present format. Everyone knows what to expect and what they can and can’t do. However, with virtual meetings, we’re all in unchartered territory.

Therefore, to help, layout some basic ground rules. These will be company or team specific. For instance, how to interact when someone else is speaking, how to use the chat feature, and how to access tech support if something goes wrong.

It will still take people a little while to adjust, and the rules may need to be changed over time. But it’s essential to start the discussion.

Create an agenda

We’ve all been in a meeting where a few people turn it into a small, niche discussion about a topic no one else understands. Or where the entire hour is stilted and filled with uncomfortable silences. Being the host is a nightmare, asking for contributions feels like shouting into the void.

An agenda can help. With a clear guide on the meeting’s goals and the key points that need to be covered, everyone can work together to meet all the objectives. Suppose two people begin focusing on a specific personal point. In that case, other participants can bring the meeting back round to the points on the agenda. Additionally, whoever drafts the agenda should also chair the meeting.

Avoid distraction

When working from home, distractions are rife—your phone buzzes with messages waiting to be answered. The fridge lies a mere couple of metres away. Even the view outside your window can distract you in the middle of a dull meeting. However, without good engagement, meetings are doomed to be dull. It’s the participants that make it enjoyable.

Therefore, remind everyone to put away their phones and focus on the task at hand. Multi-tasking should be banned. Also, everyone should mute their mics when not talking, as background noise can be remarkably distracting.

The backdrop to someone’s home can also be a distraction. Therefore, use a virtual background. With Hello Backgrounds Zoom video calls can be more professional when combined with one of their HD photos or high-quality videos. They’re perfect for hiding a distracting home background.

Finally, consider keeping the meeting as short as possible to avoid people becoming bored or disinterested. A brief meeting to solve a problem keeps everyone focused and provides the meeting with an impetus. Put simply; a short meeting concentrates everyone’s attention.

Improve engagement

There are multiple different ways to promote engagement in a virtual meeting. Here a few ideas:

Create a quiz to test people’s knowledge of what was covered in the meeting. You can use interactive web apps to design the quiz, and then compare answers at the end. Give a prize to the winner to spark some fun. Conduct a poll of the attendees to clarify everyone’s opinion on a specific topic. It can help create a conversation, and it provides people with an opportunity to explain their thought processes. Split the meeting into smaller chunks, using breakaway groups to solve small tasks or discuss a concept. You can use messaging apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams for the groups to communicate, then join back up to explore what was discussed in the small groups. Nominate one person from each group to be the spokesperson. You can also use games to take a break or spark engagement. For instance, a quick game of hangman or Pictionary can be a fun icebreaker, or in a long meeting, a nice breather to get people relaxed.

However, you choose to engage people, remember it’s about getting everyone involved. You don’t want people sitting at home and not joining in; they need to be a part of the team. By creating a collaborative atmosphere, your meetings will be fun and more productive.

