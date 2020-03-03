No individual creating and developing a WordPress website wants to realize in the long run that their website theme does not suit their domain of expertise. After investing ample of valuable time and money, the odds are you will not have the courage to restart the process and will settle for what you have. It is even harder if you want to make an HTML to WordPress theme transfer. There are a number of attributes and factors that must be taken into consideration when you are brainstorming on which theme to choose –

Keep away from Demo Content

Most theme designers will create a theme that only fits all your content requirements. They will have zero knowledge of how ‘you’ want your theme to correlate with your existing content. Only the website owner will be aware of how each piece of content must be placed to subtly put the message across.

Be aware of what you are searching for

Very often, a website builder gets lost in the loop of themes due to mesmerizing and falling for every theme that seems attractive. Do keep in mind that you have a final goal and that final goal will only be presentable and communicative with your clients if you fit your theme background with your chosen framework style. Finally, this choice boils down to whether you are chasing speed or mobility.

Curate a theme creation checklist – This is a game-changing step and can help simplify the understanding of your desired final results. Follow this pattern and order of steps for time and speed optimization –

Target the kind of content your theme intends to showcase. Once you have your content flowchart in place, move towards your next step, design.

Do you require a customizable theme, a full-featured theme with the utmost flexibility or a universally acclaimed theme framework? Choosing from these options will put all your requirements in a pipeline that informs you of your limitations and restrictions from the very beginning of deciding your theme.

Scroll and navigate across demo theme websites to look for something that is similar to your choices of Step 1 and Step 2. This evaluation helps you in the inculcation of features desired to be added.

Deep dive into your theme or framework’s visual editor, or even the CSS codebase to tweak little factors that you wish to.

Test the theme demo in a manner that coders look for bugs in their final product – This is a stringent and foolproof solution to ensuring that you miss out on none of your basic or crucial requirements. Factors such as responsiveness, design retaining or conversion compatibility can be tested and simple optimization techniques can be implemented at the beginning to avoid future consequences. Consider brainstorming over the following points –

Analyze all page layouts – Carefully and selectively check each page on the website to see if the theme is compatible with your business idea. Be it the landing page, home page, product page, careers page or contact me page, ensure you have relevant features on these pages to execute your thought-out ideas in a seamless and efficient manner. Even if one of the page layouts do not suit your design in mind, opt for another theme immediately.

Experiment with every feature – This is the most vital step when looking for an ideal theme. Just like a software engineer allocates a team to look for bugs in software, you have to be attentive and sharp while looking for possible bugs and glitches in your theme of choice. The subtlest of disabilities in a single feature can lead to the downfall and complete change of algorithms in the longer run.

Envision your website within the demo theme – Imagine you have already placed your videos, images, text, and GIFs on your website and try to figure whether everything fits comfortably or looks too cramped up. Ideally, using a pen and paper while also working with calculated measurements will give you a better idea of how compatible is your content, design, and theme of choice. Some theme layouts are graphic heavy, text-heavy and some are even super simple to radiate elegance. Ensure you have caught the right boat on this end.

● Study your theme designer’s background projects – Look at your designer’s most well-established theme that has amassed thousands of downloads. Read through the reviews and look for problems that you, under no circumstances can face.

Choosing the aptest and perfect WordPress theme requires a combination of dedication, mental investment, deep-diving, researching, and brute force to test how well your theme and content ideas go hand in hand. If you want to evade the painstaking steps of this so-called ‘complicated process’ then contact HireWPGeeks to help with theme management and PSD to WordPress theme services.