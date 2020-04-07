Introduction

Artificial intelligence is adding human intelligence into machines that are programmed to think and act like humans. AI has innumerable applications in today’s world in various fields, especially in business. It has innumerable applications in the world of business and commerce.

In the business world, AI is helping businesses to work smarter, smarter and with on errors. It helps to achieve more by doing less. With the advancement in technology and society, more and more organizations are adopting and implementing AI for improving and streamlining their operations.

Implementation of AI is a complex process and needs proper planning. The success of AI is when it is implemented smartly. Here are some tips and steps that a business can follow to integrate AI in your organization smartly and to ensure implementation is a success.

1. Get familiar with AI

Before you implement any AI in your business, you need to take your time to get yourself what a modern AI is capable of. Ye need to find out what all are the AI solutions offered and what are the added benefits it offers. Because the whole idea of implementing AI is to save time and increase productivity. You need to understand which part of your business you need AI. it can be for HR, finance, manufacturing, resource planning, etc.

2. Identify the problems that needs to be solved by AI

Once you are all aware of the benefits and capabilities of AI, you then need to find the problem areas or the areas where your organization is lacking. You need to think about how you can use AI with your existing process, products, and services. AI can be used for cybersecurity, recruiting automation, market prediction, raw material planning, financial planning, etc. all you need to do is identify your problem areas to find a possible AI solution.

3. Asses your capability

There is a huge gap between what you want to accomplish and the organizational ability to actually achieve it. You might want to implement AI and you might also have the financial support with you, but the real question arises whether your organization is ready and capable to adopt it. You need to understand this gap in your organization’s capability and try to overcome that before taking any decision of implementing AI in your business. This gap is mainly due to the lack of adequate technology and processes.

4. Hire experts

Once your organization is all ready and capable of the desired technology and processes, then it is the time to start building and Integrating the AI project. You need to get on board a team of experts to make sure the implementation is done in the perfect manner. Experts are needed from both the side- the people who know about the business and the people who know about the AI. experts from these two areas can be merged to form a project team that will lead the implementation of the project.

5. Form an integration team

Once everything is in place you need to form a team within the organization that will monitor the process and make sure that the implementation process is smooth and effective. This team will integrate all the data and monitor all the process and will make sure all the employees of the organization are in sync with the project.

6. Start small

If you are implementing AI for the first time then make sure you start by applying AI to a small sample of data instead of taking too much too soon. Start using AI incrementally, monitor and collect feedback, and expand accordingly. Take small steps and once your organization has adopted the AI then you can start thinking of doing the same in other areas of business.

7. Incorporate AI as a daily task

With the help of Ai, your employees will get additional sight and automation which can be used to increase productivity. Make sure your employees make the most of it by incorporating Artificial Intelligence as a daily task. AI is a tool for your employees that enhances their productivity and not something that replaces them.

Conclusion

AI has proved to be a very powerful tool in saving time, money and improving productivity for the business houses. All you need to do is implement it at the right time and make sure it is implemented with proper planning and support.