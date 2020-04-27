Not happy with the current SEO expert?.Yes, I understand that finding the right SEO expert is simply not simple. Don’t be in a rush to employ someone with cheap as that can be a high risk bet for your company.It is very unfortunate that the Search engine optimisation market is surrounded by people that follow unethical practices. There are individuals with less experience in the SEO industry who really don’t know what is right and what is incorrect. They have no idea about latest search engines blogs updates. The old school SEO tactics of 1990’s don’t work in 2020 No doubt these agencies still follow methods which do not work to make money and deliver nothing for the clients. Unethical approach to website optimisation is not what search engines expects in 2020. Its no surprise that these freelancers still follow methods which can do more harm to the client’s site than good.



How Hiring a Poor Digital Marketing Company can be a Big Problem

In 04/2012, Google started Google penguin, one of the automated link penalty update which impacted sites with link farms. Those websites which did not followed the search engines guidelines on back links were impacted by this up-date. It is not like Google was not penalising sites before Penguin upgrade. The difference is that earlier it was actually a manual penalty and now its is automatic using Google penguin. These kinds of fraudulent strategies unfortunately used to work in the short term and hence the companies used to make buyers pleased and make money. If you want to say goodbye to your business then simply you are welcome to use black hat tactics for link building. Though, Google penalties can be recovered but only in case when you know how you can recover and what to recover from. Unfortunately what happens is that your own SEO company will delete all the mail messages which your web-site will get for penalty. This way, you will be blindfolded and never know the actual reason for your web-site not ranking well on Google. I understand that most people will say that they will change the digital marketing Agency and sort this, but it will still be challenging. Having no reports will make your life or your new SEO agency’s life hard.



Just Three things to expect from a reliable Digital Marketing Expert

1)On-Page SEO.

Always believe Long-term. Search engine optimization is a very long marathon and not a short term game.

For a lot quicker results you can try Adwords. Pay Per Click will help you generate sales opportunities in no-time by placing your advert on page one of Google. Google Pay per click has a large display network also. Honest website SEO is also identified as white hat search engine optimisation. This uses an solution which focuses on users. SEO is the year 2020 and ahead is all about on-site SEO where features like header tag, meta-tags and content is key.. It really is suggested that your SEO provider sticks to these aspects.



2)Cleaver Link Strategy

Building web links is certainly essential for search engine ranking on really hard keywords and hence should be a part of your search engine optimisation plan. We need to forget about back links building methods of early 2020 and focus even more for the public relation and marketing factor to generate backlinks for the site. It would be good to find out from your SEO organization about their strategy of generating links. Back-Links reports in a spreadsheet file format should be examined every 30 days. It’s not the quantity of web links that makes a difference but the quality of link that has been made. Researching links is definitely an art and can only be carried out by a specialist with resources. It usually takes a large amount of efforts to perform this specific task.



3) Reporting in Spreadsheet

Transparency in reports is what you should ask from your SEO firm. Ask for an on-page SEO and link-building reports plan right before starting any SEO project. on-site SEO should be reported in a report by your SEO Company|It would be very good to have reports in Google docs about on-site modifications. I prefer Google docs because of the real-time tracking benefit. Reporting keeps you and your SEO expert on their toes. Every one of the back-links which are created for the website should be in a Google Spreadsheet with login details or details of the webmaster. The records will be useful in future to check out the live and dead backlinks.



My Last Suggestion

If you are working with a known SEO Company then I think you actually are in risk-free hands. Search engine optimization is a funny game and a lot of providers try to trick buyers with fake claims. Lastly I personally can say that it is your organization, your company and you are the one who have to take a final decision to employ someone with less or much more knowledge. You need someone who is affordable or who has a great past record. As a rational buyer I hope you will take the best choice.

