If you are running PPC (pay per click) campaigns to promote your business, you may be feeling frustrated because they’re not churning out results. You’re not getting the ROIs you’ve anticipated. Now is the time to review if you need to outsource work to a PPC agency. There are numerous PPC agencies out there, but they are not made equal. It is not enough to do a quick Google search, then settling for the most affordable one. When it comes to your marketing, the cheapest is not always the best. You need to invest time and effort in learning about which agency matches your niche. Weigh the following factors to find the best agency fit for you:

Scrutinize Your Goals

Before you begin searching on Google for which paid traffic agency to work with, you must first start by thinking about your objectives. What are your goals in hiring a pay per click agency? When you are clear about what you want, you will be more successful in finding the perfect partners. You may want to foster better brand awareness, launch new products, or move more leads down your funnel. Do take the time to do the math. How much can your business spend on these advertisements without decimating your profit margins? After ascertaining what specific objectives you want to reach, you can tell these agencies your plans. A reputable agency will be able to give you feedback about what concrete steps they can do for you to hit your goals.

Weigh the Different Price Structures

When it comes to money matters, PPC agencies offer different pricing structures. Take an in-depth look to figure out which works for you and what to watch out for. You need to know this before locking-in a contract.

Performance-based pricing

This involves paying a PPC agency based on the number of leads they generate. However, some agencies prioritize quantity and forget quality. Do keep in mind that the quality of leads matters the most because it will determine if they can convert. Low-quality leads equate to dropped conversion rates. So make sure if you go with this pricing scheme to ensure that the agency will deliver high-quality leads.

Percentage of monthly ad expenses

This is a fairly transparent way to conduct things. It makes it easy for you to compute how much you will pay. The only downside of this is your agency may focus on growing your monthly expenses, forgetting to drive the costs down. After all, their pay hinges on what you spend.

Flat monthly price plan

Some agencies charge you a flat rate, which lessens the stress somehow. However, some entrepreneurs are very iffy about paying a fixed retainer regardless of how much or how little work gets done.

Hybrid or combination pricing

This is a combo of using a flat base rate plus a percentage rate. There will be some months you’re charged more because more campaigns are conducted, and more work is done.

Filter and Identify Crucial Criteria

When you’re working with someone, you need to find out what they are capable of. If you’re a B2B company, you will certainly want an agency that understands your business’s nuances. After all, it is not easy to serve other businessmen. You also want to find out if they are skilled in different types of PPC ads, such as display vs. search vs. shopping campaigns or Google Ads vs. FB ads. Some agencies also have certifications like an official “Google Premier Partner.” Do your research to find out credentials.

Dig Deep and Find Feedback

Do not forget to include finding client feedback when you’re researching various PPC agencies. What past clients say about a PPC partner will give you an idea of what kinds of customer services and real-life results they can offer. Do take the time to peruse online ratings and read reviews or testimonials. You can also ask the agency directly to give you a list of references. An agency that does quality work will be confident to give you a list of clients to verify things for yourself.

Scrutinize the Approaches and Methodologies

You need to get in touch with your prospective PPC agencies. A reputable one will offer a free consultation. Do take the time to ask questions so you can find out more about how they perform functions. You’ll want to find out about their bidding strategies, how they go on about all-important keyword research, and how data is collected and analyzed. When it comes to optimizing your business’s marketing campaigns, you want an agency that can give you a clear outline based on evidence with the proper metrics.

Think About Communication Styles

Finally, you and your chosen PPC agency have to work and communicate well with each other. Find out if you will have a dedicated account manager, or you will have to deal with multiple people. Do you have a direct phone number of a point person who can get back to you ASAP or can you only email him or her? You may have a special request that needs quick attention. Find out if they will be sending reports and how often it will be done. Ascertain how many PPC planning meetings they’ll do with you and your team in a year. You may need to chat with different agencies to find the best fit for your business.