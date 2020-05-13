“Can I have your ID please?” This is a sentence that we often get to hear in our sometimes while shopping and sometimes during account opening. ID documents are proof of one’s identity that is often required at security checks. Even in daily life operations, to verify someone’s true identity security officers ask for an identity document, including ID card, driving license, and passports. With the world moving towards digitization businesses are exploring new ways to streamline their verification operations. In such a situation, digital document verification services are the best fit.



Digital document verification works the same way traditional ones but these solutions are more streamlined, quick, and efficient. With the increasing competition in the market and customer experience being a significant driver for business’ success, organizations need a solution that can effectively balance security and customer experience without any trade-off. And digital document verification is the one.

How it works?

The online document verification solution is an automated one based on advanced artificial intelligence technology, accomodating machine learning algorithms. The whole verification process is frictionless eliminating the manual effort. What consumers do is they either upload their documents or display them in front of the camera. The verification service automatically extracts the information from the document through OCR data extraction and verifies that information against consumer provided information along with validating the document format. All this process is done merely within seconds making verification quick and cost-effective.

Defense against spoof attacks

Online document verification provides a strong defense against the fraudsters detecting various types of document spoofing attacks. Fake documents have existed for years that are used by the con artists to fulfill their malicious intent. Moreover, with the synthetic identity fraud on the rise, these spoofed documents are even harder to detect now. Instead of creating a tota fake document, people now just change some parts of the document as per need and get away without getting detected. For instance, students changing “date of birth” on their ID cards to get access to age-restricted areas or products.



Such forged and tampered documents are very hard to detect through the naked eye and traditional document verification is not reliable because of this reason. These limitations are effectively addressed by online document verification checks that not only verify the document against user-provided information but also checks for minor details in the document template and format. From tampered information to fake hologram or rainbow prints, these services can easily detect spoofed documents. Moreover, through MRZ code reading, the verification checks also lookout for document validation, for example, decline verification if the document is expired.

Streamlining the process within seconds

Unlike traditional document checks, online document checks is quite efficient, quick, and convenient for both businesses and individuals. In order to verify their identity, customers don’t have to be physically present along with their documents. In cases such as during bank account opening the document, verification is even more cumbersome for the customers since they have to wait for days before getting their verification done that often resulted in customers in leaving the process mid-way. But with the online document verification, the whole verification process is done within seconds.



In addition, digital document verification allows the customers to verify their identity through documents from anywhere, anytime. With the feature of global document coverage and OCR data-extraction, consumers are saved from the mundane task of manually entering their data. All these factors contribute to improving customer experience. Not just the individuals but these online verification services also benefit businesses in many ways, security and cost-effectiveness being the significant drivers.

