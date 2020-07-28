There is a huge debate going over which website is the best for streaming movies and TV shows online. Project Free TV and FMovies are 2 of the most popular websites that are a part of every such discussions. Both these platforms are free to use, and they offer you access to HD quality content that you can stream whenever you want to.

But still, the question remains. Which of these two websites should you go for?

To answer this question for you, we are going to review both these websites and their basic and additional features that they offer to their users. Knowing about these things would help you make a better choice.

So, let’s get started

About Project Free TV

Project Free TV is a well-known website for streaming movies and TV shows for free. This website has an immersive UI design which allows you to search for and stream the shows that you want to watch, in an interactive way. This website is popular because of the plethora of shows that it has to offer. You can search for and watch a variety of movies and TV shows here for free.

This website is awesome in terms of UI design as well as user experience. You get to watch the shows in an uninterrupted environment. There are not many ads on this website. It is easy to use makes watching your favorite shows a lot easier for you. It is one of the bet websites for streaming movies and TV shows that you can find online in 2020.

Quick Features

It is free to use. There is no signup requirement and you don’t have to pay any kind of fees for using the streaming services of this website.

The streaming quality is HD. In fact, you can choose from different streaming qualities, depending on the speed of your internet connection.

The website UI is simply awesome. It is easy to use and makes thing a lot simpler for you.

This website is safe and secure. There is a huge number of shows that you can check out.

This website offers you movies as well as TV shows. Its content is updated on a regular basis. You will find the updates to the shows that you want to watch here, in the fastest way possible.

This website doesn’t have a lot of ads. And the ads that it does have are all bearable. All in all, it is a pretty great choice for streaming movies and TV shows online.

About FMovies

If you are looking for a latest option for streaming movies and TV shows that offers you an impressive UI design, along with a massive library of shows that you can watch online, then you should check out the FMovies website. It has a modern UI design that is easy to surf for people of all ages.

The thing that sets this website apart from the competition is the completeness of its UI design. Meaning, at the homepage, you would find the recommendations for latest shows that you can watch online. Once you hover over the icon, you would find rating for that show along with its description. This interactive UI design makes it easier for you to find new shows that you can watch her.

Plus, there is no signup needed for using this website. You don’t need to register yourself here for using the streaming features. At ConceptBB.com, you can find a more comprehensive list of streaming platforms that are similar to Movies. Let’s quickly review the prominent features that FMovies has to offer.

Quick Features

Modern UI design that looks great.

Interactive Web Design which makes searching for the shows that you want to watch easier for you.

Powerful Search Feature Make It Easier for you to Search for the Shows to Watch Them Online

Safe & Secure Website which doesn’t pose a threat to your privacy

Huge Number of Movies and TV shows that you can stream here for free

Doesn’t have a lot of annoying ads

UI is categories based as well as search-based

No Account Registration required. You can simply just visit the website and start streaming the shows here, right off the bat.

Content can be downloaded using 3rd party internet download manager extensions

Final Words

This ends our review of the best streaming websites for watching movies and TV shows. There are a lot of other options out there for you that you can check out but if you are looking for the websites that offer you free access to HD content with awesome user experience, these websites are the way to go.

Make sure to check out both these websites and choose the one that works the best for you.