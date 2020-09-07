Modern mobile devices have long ceased to experience problems with insufficient internal storage. Only ultra-budget Smartphone’s are still sold with 16 GB of storage.

More than 65% of Android devices are equipped with modules of 64 GB or more, the iPhone has a minimum capacity of 64 GB, and the new iPads are expected to have 1 TB drives.

The truth, however, is that managing these volumes is not easy, especially when it comes to a large number of files.

And then the good old computer comes to the rescue. Apple has made it easy for people to work inside iOS and manages their data through iTunes, but for professional users, this often creates difficulties.

If you consider yourself one of those and need a tool to intelligently manage data on your iPhone or iPad, turn to EaseUS MobiMover.

This is the development of the EaseUS company, which has dozens of products for data recovery, storage management, backup, transfer, and other tasks related to files on a PC.

MobiMover is a new program, but it also has its advantages. In particular, the free version is now no different from the paid one, except for the lack of round-the-clock technical support.

Installing software

First, you need to go to the official website of the program. Be sure to download the Free version. There is a trial version for Pro, but it has limitations that will interfere with comfortable work.

MobiMover 4.0 can be installed on Windows 7, 8, or 10 or macOS starting from 10.13.

An important nuance – you must have iTunes from Apple. And if everything is clear on Mac, then in the case of Windows it is important to download it from the official website, and not from the Microsoft store.

After installation, launch MobiMover, and connect the device. Unfortunately, there is no Russian language, but our material is enough to understand all the possibilities and in the future to use the program intuitively.

MobiMover features

The application can be used for the following purposes:

Transfer data from your iPhone or iPad to computer

Transfer data from PC to mobile device

Download videos from the Internet, convert them, and send them to a smartphone or tablet for comfortable viewing

Transfer data entirely from one iPhone or iPad to another

If you are interested in the ability to download videos from the Internet, then know that MobiMover supports Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo, and over 1000 sites.

The program interface consists of 3 points, which will be discussed further.

1-Click Transfer

Here you need to choose a direction: from a mobile device to a PC or vice versa.

In the first case, after clicking on the Next button, the following menu will open, in which you can select the categories of files from those that you want to transfer to your PC: contacts, messages, music, movies, and so on.

In the second, choose a folder with the required content or specific files that you want to transfer. After clicking Next, find yourself in the already familiar menu, where all of them will be sorted into the appropriate categories.



Custom

In the next section of the program, you have the opportunity to configure in detail the transfer of data from and to the device.

The only difference is that you first select the category and only then manage the files.

It may not seem entirely intuitive the first time around, but you will quickly get used to the control scheme. Small buttons in the upper right part of the program are responsible for all actions.

A smartphone with a down arrow will download the information to the device. With an arrow to the right, it will make it possible to directly transfer it from one to another, bypassing a PC, and a computer with an arrow is responsible for transferring data directly to a PC. Moreover, with this program, you can quickly clean your database by deleting any files.

Export contacts from iPhone with EaseUS MobiMover Free

EaseUS MobiMover is a simple utility that can quickly export contacts from iPhone, iPod, or iPad.You can use this app to transfer this contact from iphone to other iphone device without itunes.



The installation process is simple and does not require any special skills:

1. Download the EaseUS MobiMover from the official website and install it on your computer.

2. Turn on debugging on the smartphone.

3. Connect the smartphones to the computer using a USB cable

4. Launch the EaseUS MobiMover application on your PC and press the “Start” button

5. We are waiting for the end of the scan .

6. After scanning the file select the contact files or vedios which you want to transfer.

7. Now open your ipad or iphone to check the contacts their which transferred.



How to factory reset iPhone without password:

Most of the people forget their password to factory reset their iphone.MobiMover provide the free services to factory reset your iphone.If you are searching how to factory reset iphone without password then MobiMover is the best choice.

Technical specifications

For the application to work, you need: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10, iOS 8/9 / 10.1 / 10.2 / 10.3 / 11/12, macOS 10.14 (Mojave), 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12 (Sierra), Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan), 10.10 Yosemite, 10.9 (Mavericks), 10.8 (Mountain Lion) and iTunes any version (optional).

The following devices are supported: iPhone 4s / 5 / 5s / 6 / 6s / 6 plus / 6s plus / 7/7 plus / 8/8 plus / X / XS / XS Max / XR and iPad mini2 / 3/4 / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad Pro.

File formats: mp3, m4a, m4b, m4p, m4r, rm, wav, wma, mdi, aac, jpg, bmp, icon, tiff, png, gif, mp4, mov, m4v, wmv, rm, mkv, avi, flv , pdf, epub, html.

To summarize

EaseUS MobiMover is a program that will make it easier for you to work with the data of your iOS device.

It allows you to save data from an iPhone or iPad to a computer, download information from a PC to mobile devices, or even transfer from one iOS device to another, bypassing the computer.

And the cherry on top will be the ability to download videos from the Internet, immediately converting them into a format that will work correctly on your Smartphone or tablet.

