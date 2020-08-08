The Scrabble Go is an iOS and Android-based game available free of purchase on all mobile devices. Users partake in classic scrabble matches against different competitors by utilizing a tiles collection to produce interesting words on a crossword-type of the board.

Scrabble Go challenges the brainpower of its users by allowing them to think creatively from their knowledge. It is intellectually stimulating and expands the vocabulary skillset of the users who play it. The game is age-group friendly, and every individual of any age can play this game.

Breaking It Down

Scrabble GO is an upgraded version of the classic Scrabble game that is available on different mobile-based platforms. It takes brain-teasing and vocabulary testing sessions to the next level. The game allows users to go up against the computer to hone their skills before the real game.

There is a practice mode too that enables the head to head match against the computer-controlled opponent. You can continuously play this mode to be better prepared. Once you are ready, you can partake in matches against friends and families. You can also compete against opponents from around the world to stay at the top of the leaderboards.

Users have the option to choose turn-based matches. They can easily bag perks such as customizable tiles and rank up in levels. Plus, the Scrabble GO offers four extra games like Word Drop, Tumbler, Rush Mode, and Duels. They are just as interesting as the Scrabble Go and are available from the Scrabble GO gaming app itself.

Your profile should enable you to follow up on your progress. Your profile should also enable you to check your statistics like average score, the longest words, and more to develop your skillset over time. You should realize by now that spelling out a victory is just a tile away.

Thoughts Worth Discussing

The Scrabble GO game is different from the classic scrabble game. It is flashier and straight-up colorful. There are a ton of “gamification” elements with the Scrabble GO. You will face-timed challenges, in-game currency, leveling up, prizes, and more in the mix. Modern games follow the trend of elevated stimulation and animations. Scrabble GO is part of the trend.

Scrabble GO has the same gameplay, except it gives you the option to utilize power-ups. You will also come across a ton of game modes. They don’t need searching as they tend to pop up automatically on your home screen. It doesn’t feel like a board game anymore but garners more of an engaging video game platform.

You can expect innovative multiplayer features with the Scrabble GO. You can play with your friends and families by adding them. It also enables you to play on numerous scrabble boards concurrently. The players get the chance to produce a word on board. And then they proceed to another board to compete against a different player.

Overall, the Scrabble GO is an excellent virtual board game. It allows fun and learning to co-exist. Yes, the constant push towards players playing the additional games can get a little annoying at times. The online chat can also prove to be bad for your toddler; however, the amount of fun, twist, and brain stimulation it brings is enough to get you hooked and learning